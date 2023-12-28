Online Formation of Companies in Lithuania in a Comparative Context: Implementation of the Digitalisation Directive and Beyond

Virginijus Bitė, Professor of Law at the Law School of Mykolas Romeris University
Ivan
Romashchenko, Senior Researcher of the Legal Technology Centre at the Law
School of Mykolas Romeris University
For
many years, paper was the main format for the registration of companies. The Digitalisation Directive,
adopted in 2019, obliged European Union (EU) Member States to provide founders
with the option to form private companies digitally. Although for Lithuania,
where online formation of legal entities had already existed even before 2019
and these regulatory developments did not bring about radical change, they nevertheless
forced the national legislator to introduce the required amendments. The
adopted amendments mostly took effect on 1 July 2022. Among others, the
amendments provide for the recognition of identification tools, which means
that electronic signatures issued in other EU Member States should be
recognised. In addition, the State Enterprise Centre of Registers of the
Republic of Lithuania has taken steps to change the registration portal’s
interface, to have a guide in English and to simplify the process of registration
by allowing foreigners to go without opening bank accounts in Lithuania as a
prerequisite to incorporation.
In
our research we aimed at studying the provisions
of the Digitalisation Directive and the results of its implementation in
Lithuania to suggest possible improvements in the online registration of
companies. We have carried out a comparative study of both EU jurisdictions (Estonia,
Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland) and one non-EU jurisdiction (Ukraine). In
addition, a survey was carried out among representatives of large,
middle-sized, and small law firms in Lithuania. Additionally, an interview was held
with a representative of the State Enterprise Centre of Registers regarding the
implementation of the Digitalisation Directive, their experience in registering
companies online and future work perspectives. Respective authorities in other
jurisdictions, including the Centre of Registers and Information Systems of the
Republic of Estonia, the Register of Enterprises of the Republic of Latvia, and
the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Poland, were also approached for
statistical information about online registration of limited liability companies.
One
of the key provisions of the Digitalisation Directive, the obligation to ensure
online formation of private companies, was fulfilled in Lithuania in 2009–2010.
To compare, online formation of companies in Estonia has been available since
2007, in Latvia since 2010, and in Poland since 2012. In Ukraine the
possibility to create limited liability companies online was officially
announced in 2019. The statistical information has shown the increase of
companies being established online in all the studied jurisdictions.
As
a prerequisite for online formation of private companies in the jurisdictions
in focus the template of the articles of association was approved. Estonia,
Latvia, and Lithuania use a rather standard template which does not allow many different
options of regulation. Meanwhile, in Poland and in Ukraine, templates are designed
in a way that the founders may choose among various options. On the one hand,
having optional clauses in the model articles of association provides more
flexibility to founders—they may choose the clause which fits their needs. On
the other hand, if the founders want more sophisticated articles of association,
they can go to a notary. It may be argued that in a situation with many options
of default provisions founders would be forced to hire lawyers to advise them
how one option differs from the other and which is better to choose, entailing
more legal expenses. The incorporation process risks becoming even more costly
if, instead of default provisions with many options, the model articles of
association contain empty fields that the founders would have to fill out.
Based on the above, introducing more default provisions for a template of a
limited liability company is not an ideal solution fitting all and should be
studied more.
Another
important aspect we outlined is how the founding documents are to be signed and
how easily online registration of companies can be available to foreigners. In
general, out of those countries, Estonia has the longest history of application
of online registration of companies (since 2007). This jurisdiction has for
some time clearly given a way to form companies online to foreigners residing
in the EU. In other studied EU jurisdictions, qualified electronic signatures
from foreign providers have gradually been recognised. In Poland, there is also
one more way to sign the founding documents: through the creation of an ePUAP
trusted profile, but this covers only persons having a PESEL number. Therefore,
qualified electronic signatures are the main identification tool to form
companies online.
In
Lithuania several respondents opined in favour of broader usage of e-signatures
during online formation of companies, namely the introduction of e-banking. There
are some arguments to support said statement. Bank clients who have e-banking
are always identified and always undergo a security check with the verification
of identification documents. This is why there are grounds to recognise
electronic banking as one of the identification tools for the purpose of
company formation. Latvian and Ukrainian experience of using Bank ID as an
identification tool proves that this instrument is user-friendly and
convenient.
Despite
a considerably high level of implementation of the Digitalisation Directive in Lithuania,
there are still issues in online formation of companies in Lithuania which were
reported by respondents. Some of the outlined issues have already been tackled
or should be resolved by the implementation of the Digitalisation Directive,
namely the recognition of identification means issued in other EU Member States
to empower foreigners and the publishing of constituent documents in a language
broadly understood by most cross-border users. At the same time, some steps
urged by respondents exceed the requirements of the Digitalisation Directive.
Those are both technical and legal measures. As for purely technical issues,
many respondents pointed at the apparently excessive need to have several documents
signed with e-signatures instead of signing one single file. The recognition of
e-banking as an identification tool and more flexibility in the signing of a
template of a constituent document for a limited liability company would make
online formation of companies more accessible to a broader range of people.
These suggestions essentially go beyond the effect of the Digitalisation
Directive but are aimed at the improvement of the existing regulation of
company formation.
For
more information see: Bitė, V., Romashchenko, I. Online Formation of Companies
in Lithuania in a Comparative Context: Implementation of the Digitalisation
Directive and Beyond. Eur Bus Org Law Rev (2023).
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40804-023-00282-6.
