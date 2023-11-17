Amazon v DSA: insights from interim proceedings

Laureline Lemoine,
Senior Associate, AWO Agency
Photo credit: KarleHorn,
via Wikimedia Commons
On September 27, 2023, the
President of the General Court, Marc van der Woude, issued an order
in the case of T‑367/23 R Amazon Services Europe v Commission, one of
the first legal challenges against the Digital
Services Act (DSA). The order sheds light on Amazon's stance and the
arguments that can be anticipated in the main proceedings, and has potential
implications for other providers of very large online platforms (VLOP).
Amazon was designated as a Very
Large Online Platform (VLOP) by the European Commission on 25 April 2023. This
designation meant that Amazon, along with other VLOPs, had until 25 August 2023
to comply with DSA obligations, while other entities (platforms,
intermediaries) have until 17 February 2024. In response, Amazon initiated
legal action to annul the Commission's VLOP designation, asserting that it
infringed upon principles of equal treatment and constituted a disproportionate
restriction on its rights. However, as EU acts are presumed lawful, Amazon was
required to comply with DSA obligations throughout the proceedings, leading
them to request interim measures to suspend specific obligations stemming from
their VLOP designation.
Examining Amazon's
arguments
One of Amazon's primary concerns
was Article 38 of the DSA, which mandates an opt-out for recommender systems
based on user profiling. Amazon argued that this requirement would adversely
impact their business, customers, and third-party sellers. However, President Marc
van der Woude noted that Article 38 does not prohibit the use of such systems
but merely offers users an opt-out option, and suggested that Amazon could
inform customers effectively about the benefits and risks of such an option.
The President suggested that platforms could employ “precise and effective
measures” to inform customers of the “benefits of the recommender systems and
the risks that will ensue from opting out”. In this context, Amazon could only
claim financial harm, which, based on the evidence, was deemed insufficient to
imperil its financial viability before the final judgement. Consequently, no
interim measures were granted concerning Article 38 of the DSA.
The suggestion from the Court
could lead to platforms employing pop-ups and persuasive language to prompt
users to continue using profiling-based recommender systems, similar to how
they request users to approve personalised advertising via cookie
banners.
Amazon's objections were more
substantial concerning Article 39, where it argued that the obligation to
publish an advertisement repository would expose confidential information,
causing harm to their advertising activities and partners and leading to the
loss of consumers.
For the purpose of interim
proceedings, the President had to assume the confidentiality of the information
and therefore agreed that the repository revealed sensitive information, which
could potentially be exploited by competitors. The Commission tried to
counter-argue that the main novelty of the DSA was to consolidate information,
explaining that Amazon was already obligated to disclose most of the required
information under existing EU legal acts. However, the President highlighted
that certain elements of the DSA, particularly pertaining to the duration of advertisements
(Article 39(2)(d) DSA) and the total of recipients reached (Article 39(2)(g)),
appeared to be genuinely new and not covered by previous legislation.
One of the key issues of the main
proceedings will therefore centre around the question whether the information
Amazon is supposed to publish under Article 39 is genuinely confidential. To
prevent jeopardising the ongoing main proceedings, the General Court President
chose to suspend Amazon’s obligation to make the advertisement repository public,
but Amazon is still required to create and compile the repository pending the
outcome of the main proceedings.
Implications for VLOPs
The outcome of this interim
proceeding has broader implications, especially for other VLOPs.
The absence of a clear case and
the failure to demonstrate real harm in these interim proceedings regarding
Article 38 could deter other VLOPs from pursuing similar challenges. Since
Article 38 offers an opt-out mechanism closely aligning with GDPR principles,
it also makes it less likely to be contested.
Conversely, other VLOPs could
argue that Article 39 directly impacts their core business models as well. The
fact that Amazon obtained a suspension may inspire them to explore similar
avenues, given their shared concerns and arguments, which could increase their
chances of securing a similar exemption.
Conclusion
The interim proceedings in the
case of T‑367/23 R Amazon Services Europe v Commission provides
interesting insights into how Amazon is navigating their obligations under the
DSA. The legal processes and arguments emerging from this case offer a glimpse
of what is to come and as this case unfolds, it will continue to be a focal
point in the broader discussion surrounding DSA enforcement and its implementation.
