Analyzing the legality of the EU Commission’s proposed withdrawal of preferential tariffs for third countries when cooperation on migrant returns ‘fails’--an unholy alliance of trade and migration?

As a strategy to
rebalance uneven negotiating positions, the ‘comprehensive approach’ defined in
paragraph 11 of the Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration
(GCM) sets the stage for rendering more attractive
EU trade and EU external migration policy to third countries. However, the
comprehensive approach, considered a component of ‘shared responsibility’ under
the GCM is often confounded with conditionality, because both might, according
to Hocquét 2023,
expand the radius of migration policies, to areas outside its immediate realm. There
are marked differences though, since conditionality establishes a co-dependency between measures the EU wishes
to implement, with areas of interest to the third country, being education,
energy, natural resources, climate adjustment, public health (Peers
2016). Conversely, the comprehensive approach while based on mutuality,
rather than reciprocity, ideally strives to create the win-win-win situations,
in most cases, breaks down to integrating safe pathways with border management
(Vitiello 2022)
In trade, ‘rights-based
conditionality’ for obtaining trade preferences, has been criticized by academics
(Hafner-Burton et al. 2019)
and UNCTAD alike (Irish
2007), and materializes when preferential import duties are leveraged for securing
the developing or least-developed country’s cooperation to fulfill an EU public
good, including combatting
narcotics trading, child labor and worker exploitation, as well as the smuggling and trafficking. At
the outset, the trade and development chapter inserted in the 1960s into the
General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) had empowered developing and
least-developed countries to catch-up. One such avenue came in the shape of GSP
developed under the auspices of the UNCTAD in 1968 and anchored by several
temporary waivers into GATT, to protect infant industries thru non-reciprocal
treatment (Michalopoulos
2020). Today, the expectation on trade preferences is that they fulfill non-trade
policy objectives (NTPO), which is an attribution that distorts the original
idea behind the GATT Art. XXIV and the subsequent Enabling Clause, permanently waiving
the most-favored nation treatment otherwise due if a WTO Member lowers a tariff(ECDPM
2020).
Initiated
in 2021, the EU Commission’s reform of Regulation EU 978/2012 Generalized
System of Preferences (GSP) for developing and least-developed countries, proposes
to expand by the area of migrant readmission, the cooperation the EU requires
from beneficiary countries for exports from those countries to benefit from a
lower or zero
import duty on two-thirds of tariff lines under standard GSP, a zero duty
on the same tariff lines, conditioned on the ratification of 27 conventions (GSP+)
or a zero import duty on all products from LDCs except for arms and ammunition
(Everything-but-Arms, EBA) into the EU.
Adding to the EU’s long list of incentives to buy origin countries’ approval
for sending back their citizens in irregular stays in the EU, the Commission’s
proposal, critically viewed by the EU Parliament, NGOs, and academics alike,
would have complemented that listing by adding preferential trade initiatives
to it. Inversely, the GSP Regulation, equally boasting an ever increasing to-do
list of criteria countries need to fulfill in order to enjoy the preferences,
has now been topped by the criteria of readmitting (irregular) migrants.
The legality of both
the EU external migration system with the new addition of trade and the EU GSP
regulation with its expansion to include migration policy, poses challenges of
legality and practicability under WTO law, as academics and practitioners have
analysed and this post discusses.
In its reform
proposal of EU
GSP Regulation 978/2012, the EU Commission suggest for the very first time,
to interlace EU external migration policy, notably EU readmission agreements
and cooperation on assisted and voluntary return to the EU’s GSP for the period
of 2024-34. In particular the proposal foresees to up the ante of EU Regulation
978/2012 withdrawal of tariff preferences procedure by adding migrant
readmissions as one benchmark to measure good governance, the former which is,
alongside sustainable development and human rights one of the areas of
cooperation which can conditionality rewards either positively or which is sanctioned
off negatively, by the withdrawal or suspension of preference, ranging from
visa relaxation, development cooperation or lowered import tariffs into the EU.
As Grundler
and Guild 2023 have observed, the negative conditionality (Sabourin
and Jones 2023) which the Commission would like to see, is insofar not
surprising, as EU member states have traditionally taken to constructs double
binds, pitting legal pathways against migration control (Garcia-Andrade
2020:260) in bilateral migration agreements, with questionable outcome.
.
Whereas the EU has
inserted Art. 25(a), a readmission clause in its 2019 revision of the Schengen
Visa Code (Bisong
2019; Grundler
and Guild 2023), the Commission’s activating the Union’s common commercial
policy Art.
207 TFEU, to secure cooperation on readmissions, uses a new tool for the
same purpose, yet without specifying the periodicity of review of third
countries’ cooperation or lack thereof, as Art. 25a does. Several human rights
organizations have remarked in response to the Commission’s proposal and the Council’s
endorsement in 2022, that the insertion of migration, is shaky on more than
one legal ground (Human
Rights Watch, FIDH,
ECRE).
Firstly, withdrawing
the preferential tariff treatment, which LDC and developing countries obtain
under one of the three pillars of the GSP, GSP+ and Everything-but-Arms (EBA)
treatment might be unlawful under the WTO
Appellate Body jurisprudence, as shown by DG External Policies’ Report on
the proposed GSP reform (2022). In that WTO decision of 2004, the benefit of
lower tariffs must be granted on a non-discriminatory basis to ‘similarly
situated beneficiary countries’ and a clear link between the benefit granted
and the ‘development objective’ be made. Hence, the idea of threatening a
developing or least developed country with the withdrawal of a tariff
preference, is not new, as Peers
(2016) points out (534-537), but the EU Parliament in its criticism of the
EU Commission’s proposed new EU GSP Regulation had legitimate concern, that the EU would be
creating the similar situation that had led the WTO Appellate Body ruling in EC-Tariff
Preferences, to condemn it and which had put a stop to any selective imposition
of trade preferences (Bartels
2003).
Up until this day,
the Commission rewards countries of origin for cooperating on forced returns,
border screening, information campaign, via visa relaxations for diplomatic
staff, journalists, by facilitating remittances transfers and lowering costs,
by a promise of better integration of third country nationals (Peers 2016).
In so doing, the EU has treated different migrant origin countries,
differently, yet, so far, without risking WTO incompatibility, since if visa,
remittances or integration remain outside the scope of the WTO. The situation
is different, given the recently suggested negative trade conditionality,
contingent on withdrawing tariff preferences, when a readmission cannot take
place. It implies that the Commission must define ‘objective’ benchmarks around
readmission, for when that tariff treatment is to be removed in addition to
treating similarily situated countries, identically.
Secondly, the EP
during the 2022 inter-institutional trilogues between Council, Commission, ascertained
that tying preferences to readmission of one’s own nationals, might be too far
removed a conditionality. Recently, the EP’s international trade (INTA)
committee on 19 September 2023 voted in favour of extending
the current EU GSP scheme to 31 December 2027, which the Commission proposed to
avoid the current GSP lapsing in light of the lack of agreement on the main
proposal, until the Parliament and Council can agree on how to update that
Regulation. Meanwhile, INTA has not further entered into discussions about
circumscribing the exact legal scope triggering a potential tariff withdrawal,
whether a non-implementation of an EU readmission agreement or of a bilateral
readmission agreement must be shown, or whether the refusal to negotiate such
an agreement in the first place is sufficient to trigger the clause, or, as the
DG
External Relations suggested, the non-compliance with international obligations
under a EURA. Nonetheless, the Commission’s proposal currently stands at the
brink of extinction. Yet, it seems timely to analyse its legality with WTO and
international obligations, as a final vote, after EP elections, could overturn
the INTA’s refusal to follow the Commission’s proposal.
In this blogpost, I
discuss legality of the EU’s reform proposal under two WTO instruments, the Enabling
Clause 1971, setting the legal basis for the Special and Differential
Treatment of trade in goods from developing and least-developed WTO Members and
the LDC
Services Waiver 2011, to understand which out of the two takes origin
country concerns seriously. In so doing, I draw on the discussion started by Vidigal
(2023) and Tans
(2023) about why the Commission proposal
conflicts with WTO rules. In so doing, I touch upon the number of preferential
trade agreements (PTAs) which, similarily, have used a trade component as the quid-pro-quo
for obtaining a partner’s cooperation on irregular migration. Since PTAs pit
trade in services, and thus a form of legal pathways (as opposed to trade in
goods) to return migration, within their chapters on the temporary movement of
natural persons, the conditionality is more closely or directly contingent on
people-on-the-move.
Consequently, the EU
Commission were better advised to negotiate such openings of its services markets
for service supplying natural persons, from countries of origin, within one of
its deep and comprehensive free trade agreements (DCFTA) than to go freestyle
by attempting to match migrant readmission with trade-in-goods. Not only are
countries of origin deeply in need of docking onto the global services markets,
but that linkage to readmission, at least in theory, appears to be an immediate
one, since services is the only trade flow, hinging, for face-to-face delivery,
directly on human factor mobility. Finally, there is in WTO law, a legal basis
for enabling such one-way flows of natural persons from developing and
least-developing countries (LDCs), without this asymmetric trade posing problem
under the WTO GATS most-favored nation clause (MFN), as discussed below.
Aggregated
conditionality as catalyst of informalizing EU migration cooperation
As Frasca
(2023) and Desmond
(2023) point out, soft law, in the EU external migration context, re-asserts
EU sovereignty in instances, where a legally binding obligation on shaky
grounds. The key catalyst to jumpstart the process turns out to be
conditionality, whitewashed as the comprehensive approach, because it allows to
create the traction that soft law lacks. Consequently, conditionality
substitutes for a norm failing to deploy a legally binding effect, whether a
country refuses to embrace the internationally binding quality of the duty to
take back one’s own nationals or considers not being concerned by the duty to
take back one’s own nationals. However, the role of conditionality when the EU
deploys its armada of informalized migration arrangements, whether
partnerships, technical readmission arrangements, standard
operation procedures, dialogues still needs more research.
Under the New
Pact on Migration and Asylum of 23 September 2020, conditionality was up
for a supposedly ‘fresh start’ with the Communication,
Attracting Skills and Talents to the EU (27 April 2022), spearheading the Talent
partnerships complementing EU
mobility partnerships as a multidimensional response to the 18 EU
readmission agreements (2023) and 6 arrangements, which regularly fail for
non-reciprocally engaging with the sending country ‘s interests and needs (Moraru,
Cornelisse and de Bruycker 2022). Whereas the Commission was not yet breaking
with positive conditionality driving much of the EU external migration policy,
conditionality’s new focus on vocational and professional upskilling of
trainees thru circular Talent Partnerships bears evidence that the Commission
is on the lookout for new anchors by which to reinvigorate conditionality, and
its EU external migration policy (Tsourdi,
Zardo and Sayed 2023).
Whereas negative
conditionality, which retributes a third country for its lack of cooperation on
implementing EU migration policy, has prompted Ethiopia and Afghanistan to sign
non-binding readmission declarations (SWP Berlin 2020), the
threatened suspension of development aid, has never materialized. Speaking
against negative conditionality, as the one the Commission proposes for trade
preferences is that raising visa processing charges has not encouraged
cooperation (Grundler
and Guild 2023), nor is cutting development aid the appropriate penalty for
a country such as Nigeria, where remittances are high and thus, installing of
vocational training makes more of a difference (Nigeria-Switzerland
Migration Partnership of 2011).
In 2021, against
the background of arrivals by at-sea crossings and over the central route to
Europe (ICMPD
2023) tripling, the Commission introduced a new feature to its palette of negative
conditionality for non-cooperation over irregular migration. Under its Proposal for a revised GSP Regulation, COM(2021) 579 final
for 2024-2034, the EU would now withdraw preferential trade benefits, either
under the GSP+ (Generalized System of Preferences) granted to the seven
EU beneficiaries (Bolivia, Cape Verde, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan,
Philippines, Sri Lanka), or for least-developed countries (LDCs) under its Everything-but-Arms
(EBA), if ‘beneficiary countries on migration and the readmission of rejected
asylum seekers’ refuse to cooperate (Guild
2023 in this blogpost).
Along a
well-trodden path—forerunners to identifying trade as leverage for incentivizing
migrant returns
For the past decade
or longer, EU Member States have sought to level the playing field over migration
policy among North and West African countries of origin and transit, by
proposing one-size-fits-all bilateral migration management, on the basis of
Art. 79:5 TFEU in the shape of agreements linking legal pathways to cooperation
on returns. France’s
agreements on the joint management of migration flows and solidary
development for example, stepped up labor admission quotas, or created the same
new categories of admission, for all of the seven African countries willing to
sign on to a readmission clause. The suggested EU GSP link to cooperation on
migration, would run counter to precisely those efforts, that remove treating
certain origin countries better than others, thus risking to re-install
post-colonial privileges (Robertson
2017).
Another forerunner
to the prospective trade and (return) migration linkage, is the EU
Compact with Jordan which reduces tariffs to duty-free, quota-free exports (DFQF)
for products manufactured in Jordan with 10% (first 2 years) and later on, 15%
‘refugee content’. For becoming eligible for this Everything-but-Arms (EBA)
privilege, Jordan had to temporarily accept a least-developed country (LDC)
status. Whereas Jordan was compensated for employing refugees, in an
afterthought, the DFQF occurred with a view to reducing secondary onward
movement of refugees to Europe (Lenner 2020). If
the EU’s Jordan Compact targeted refugees and not migrants, it was critically
received by scholars (Gordon
2021) and advocates of fair and ethical recruitment under ILO
standards.
Tariff Reduction
for Return Migrations? Criticism of the proposed EU GSP 2023-34
Trade preferences
can be critical for the survival of a developing country on the global market,
and their withdrawal carries ethical consequences, as discussed by Tans
2023. Questions about the legality of the EU GSP scheme under WTO law (ODI
Report 2023) also arise. Firstly, for Tans,
proposing to retract tariffs if migrant returns seem low (to the EU), is not
immediate enough a link to human mobility (EP
in-depth analysis of the Commission’s proposal of January 2022). In this
line of thinking, the Commission would first need to open legal pathways for
migrants under the temporary movement of persons, the so-called Mode 4, under
an economic partnership agreement (EPA) before it could retract trade
preferences in goods.
If we recall how Mode
4 GATS stands as the only format of international human mobility that is liberalised
internationally, under the multilateral WTO/GATS (Chetail
2014), Mode 4 presents the very connection between trade and temporary
migration that is missing from the EU’s proposal. Labelled ‘mode 4’ of Art.
1:2(d) GATS this temporary mobility is a sub-form of international
migration. However, it is limited under an excruciatingly narrow definition, to
a) temporary stay abroad, b) not entering the labor market (only the services)
of the host country c) opened only under commitments by member states d)
categories of persons are narrowly defined, often clustering in the
highly-skilled segments (Trachtman
2009;). As (Tans
in this blogpost) suggests, the EU conditionality working through Everything-but-Arms
(EBA) and GSP+ should only apply to those nationals who move under the EU’s
GATS mode 4 commitments, if they fail to return voluntarily at the end of their
legal temporary stay.
Looking for
Alternatives 1: Cotonou Convention’s Cooperation on Migrant Returns
To this day, the
temporary, cross-border movement of natural persons, the so-called Mode 4 has
been missing out of EU economic partnership agreements (EPA) with North African
countries (Cottier
and Shinghal 2021), such that threatening to withdraw tariff preferences
under the EU GSP, or even suspending the cross-border mobility so as to
penalize countries in North Africa for refusing to take back their own citizens
in irregular stays abroad remains illusory. In addition, speaking against
penalizing countries of origin for refusing to take back citizens, and thus, against
applying the EU’s revised GSP, is Art. 74 on ‘return and readmission’ of the 15
April 2021 negotiated
agreement text initialed by the EU and the ACPs chief negotiators -- a
follow-up to the Cotonou
agreement -- restates Art. 5 Cotonou
agreement with the exception of a return clause which is free from any
conditionality—neither is there a negative consequence for failing to take back
one’s nationals, nor are typical migrant host countries required to open their
labor markets to potential migrant workers.
Looking for
Alternatives 2: Preferential Trade Agreements and ‘Embedded’ Returns
Several economic
partnership agreements (EPA) have been consolidating an emerging opinio juris of
obliging the origin country to take back their own nationals, once these have
terminated their temporary stay to supply a service abroad: Japan’s EPAs
with the Philippines
(2008), Indonesia and Vietnam
(2009) codify a return clause, which is linked to a services trade commitment.
It spells out a requirement for the Filipino, Vietnamese nurses and caregivers
to return home, who have failed Japan’s national board examination (NBE). Because
this return clause applies solely to the closed-circuit of the categories of
persons whose movement the EPA facilitates (Efendi
at al. 2013; Naiki 2015),
I label it ‘embedded return’. Japan’s EPA of 2019 with the EU, Annex 17 imposes
a duty of cooperation on worker’s returns, even if it remains generic when compared
to Japan’s EPA with the countries mentioned above. Unlike for what the EU
Commission envisages with reforming its GSP regulation, Japan’s EPA carry no
negative consequences if either Vietnam, Indonesia or the Philippines fail to
cooperate on returns.
A Definitive
‘No’? Uncertain Legality of a Trade - Return Migration Linkage under WTO Law
As Carzaniga
and Sharma 2022 note, WTO Members’ right to regulate emerges from Art. VI
GATS. As such, there is a discretionary space under Art. VI, but not an
unlimited one, which would permit biometric border surveillance and data
collection at the border, under the condition that certain criteria, including
transparency are met. However, such broad reading contrasts with the GATS Annex on
the Temporary Movement of Natural Persons which stipulates that measures that
regulate entry and stay remain under the sovereign right of WTO Members and fall
outside the scope of the WTO. Under this narrow interpretation, any PTA linking
return duties conditionally to the temporary movement of workers would, in
theory, be in breach of the GATS Annex. To summarize, the EU Commission might
be infringing WTO/GATS by proposing a GSP reform since the multilateral trade
rules of the WTO/GATS Annex preclude a legal connection being made between
migrants’ return and trade in services. Beyond the uncertain legality of the
Commission’s proposed reform of Regulation EU 1083/2013, there are political
economic reasons why arguing in favor of the reform would be bad judgment,
discussed further below.
People-on-the-move
and the ‘new’ EU GSP 2024-34: Moving to the GATS Services Waiver instead?
A key consideration
speaking against using the revision of the EU GSP to manage the EU’s external
migration policy, are the uncertain consequences for countries non-complying
with the GSP+ or EBA? In general, countries subject to the GSP+, need to ratify
the 27 international law conventions on good governance, labor and human
rights, as well as environmental protection, for becoming eligible for the preferential
tariff treatment. If the EU deems there is a failure to fully implement
provisions of these 27 Conventions, it will normally suspend the preferential
tariff and the country’s exports move back to the higher regular tariff (Cambodia
in 2019). Now, if the EU considers a ‘failure to cooperate on return
migration’ in the same rationale as the 27 Conventions, it conjures a questionable
linearity between irregular migration and a non-existent international
convention about protecting migrants’ rights. Naturally, the ILO Migrant
Workers’ Convention could embody the 28th international convention countries of
origin of migrants would be asked to sign to receive the tariff privilege, so
as to create a closer lineage.
However, since no
EU Member State has signed onto to it, this option falls out of question, even
if thematically it would address the linkage the EU desires to build. If not
the ICMWR, would the 7 GSP+ beneficiaries of the EU, which are Sri
Lanka, Cap Verde, Pakistan, the Philippines, Kyrgysztan, in addition to
ratifying the 27 UN Conventions be required to sign onto EU readmission
agreements, or EU mobility partnerships or the UN anti-smuggling/trafficking
protocols as the benchmark for obtaining the lower tariff? Would cooperating
with a single EU Member State thru a bilateral readmission agreement be
sufficient to hold off higher tariffs on cotton T’shirts or cocoa products or
coffee? By the very act of withdrawing trade preferences, if the EU perceives
efforts of reducing irregular migration as waning, becomes comparable to
suspending tariff preferences from a beneficiary country where corruption
starts to spread, narcotics are being produced or trafficked, labor standards
are neglected, human trafficking and smuggling take place. In this logic,
irregular migration becomes an act that is to be penalized and sanctioned, in
the same order as narcotics trading, corrupting business practices or human trafficking
and smuggling, which ethically and legally is a questionable nexus to make.
There are better
ways to incentivize countries of origin to take back their citizens in unlawful
stays abroad than to withdraw tariff preferences. One is to use the LDC
Waiver of WTO/GATS whereby a host country increases sectoral labor market
openings in services for nationals of a country of origin. This scheme has the
advantage of closely matching with the EU Talent Partnerships, the former which
are sending potential migrants for a training and upskilling to Europe. In
concreto, the mechanism is the following: if the LDC cooperates with the EU on
irregular migration, it shall obtain additional market access on mode 4 or mode
3 for its natural persons involved in service provision. Under this paradigm,
unlike with for the GSP+/EBA, migration is neither treated as a criminal
activity that needs to be contained. In fact, the EU is already testing an LDC
Waiver type of model in its Skills Partnerships, which ‘buy professionals from
an LDC to deliver services in Europe’ (WTO Council
for Trade in Services, Webinar on LDC waiver 2-3 June 2021).
In preferring the
LDC Waiver alternative to vamping up the GSP, the EU would make a strong
statement that cross-border mobility, in the first instance, occurs for
improving migrants’ wellbeing that it is ‘cooperative rather than punitive’ (FIDH
2023).
In addition, the EU
GSP+/EBA reform, as proposed by the Commission, discredits its pilot projects on
labor migration and skills
partnerships, which already have incorporated a return obligation for all
the trainees sent to an EU Member State for upskilling. Even if the contentious
term of ‘return’, is replaced by the expression of a so-called ‘soft landing’
back home (Garcia
Andrade 2020), these EU Talent Partnerships are anything but free from
return obligations. Hence, to now enlist the GSP+/EBA scheme for securing even
more returns, puts developing countries and LDCs at risk of an additional
sanctioning mechanism (Bisong
2022).
Exploring the ‘LDC
Waiver’: Securing Cooperation on Returns by Providing Legal Pathways on Mode 4
Special and
differential treatment (SDT) for the Global South under Art XIX GATS (OECD
2016) calls on WTO Members to ‘give
special priority’ when opening services markets to exports of LDCs. On
the basis of Art XIX, WTO Members took a Ministerial Conference decision on 17
December 2011 to install a LDC
services waiver. Since WTO Members were not using it, LDCs were encouraged
to make a collective
request under the lead of Uganda, to indicate in which sectors of their
services industries a waiver of the MFN and a removal of discriminatory
barriers to national treatment
(including quotas, licensing requirements, authorization procedures, labor
market tests or professional qualifications) could prove development-friendly.
By 2015, 50 WTO Members had made offers, and at the Nairobi Ministerial
Conference, a decision
was adopted to prolong duration of the waiver until 2030.
Under the LDC
waiver, the EU, US, Canada, Singapore offer ‘best Free Trade Agreement (FTA)-level’
or in 25% of cases above best FTA level, which is the only way for LDC service
suppliers to enjoy a competitive advantage on the global services markets. The
LDC waiver provides predictability to service traders who otherwise operate
under high volatility, so that a sustainable services industry can grow in LDCs
and is more in line with day-to-day reality of LDC economies, many of which are
no longer export-based in terms of goods. Australia’s opening of warehouse
services beyond the categories it has liberalized in the WTO is promising,
while Switzerland opened insurance services to LDC providers with lower
qualification/notification requirements.
Special and
Differential Treatment (SDT) under the early years of GATT was limited to
developing countries granted preferences amongst each other (1971) and later
on, industrialized countries followed suit, when the GATT Enabling Clause
L/4903 0f 1979 transformed the 10-year waivers of the 1970s into permanent ones. In contrast,
the LDC Services waiver, while based on the idea of SDT, requires countries,
like the EU, to offer non-reciprocal market access in sectors or modes of
services delivery of interest to the services exports of developing and least
developed Members. Moreover, it is temporary without a clear scope for
discretion over how much reciprocity the grant-giving country is prepared to
offer. Such facts, including that SDT is generally considered more difficult to
implement than trade facilitation (Elsig 2010), render the
Commission proposal difficult to digest and even more treacherous to implement.
On the upside, the causality of openings in all four modes of services supply
or Mode 4 only, would make the case to embed international people-on-the-move
and their forced returns within the Services Waiver more plausible, because the
fourth mode of service delivery, the so-called Mode 4 of GATS is the only WTO
entry point for the temporary movement of natural persons, which can involve
migrants, including in irregular stays, depending on national immigration and
labor legislation.
Conclusions
In this blogpost I
put forward the case for subsuming a compensation mechanism for countries of
origin taking back migrants in irregular stays under the LDC Services Waiver of
the GATS, rather than under the 1971
GATT Enabling Clause legitimizing the sequence of EU GSP Regulations.
The EU Commission’s
heralded ‘positive outcome’ for states cooperating on migrants’ return, appears
to be a negative conditionality of withdrawing tariff duties. As such it is
less attractive than pledging market access under the LDC Waiver, in more than
one way. Firstly, sending countries are often serving as regional services hubs
in construction,
logistics, and production-related services or becoming global players in
tourism and healthcare, such that benefitting from the LDC Waiver, if
cooperating on return migration with the EU, resonates with the Global South’s
evolution from export-based manufacturing to service economy.
Secondly, source
countries are more likely to embrace a pledge by the EU to open a services
sector, in exchange for ensuring a functioning readmission procedure, than they
will actually benefit from already low tariffs. Therefore, to co-opt the LDC
Waiver for migration management leads to a fuller integration of countries of
origin into global value-chains.
Thirdly, the LDC Waiver
works without attaching conditionalities. This is key because having too many
conditionalities can increase the compliance costs on developing and
least-developed countries and backfire, as a disproportionate amount of
resources is invested into meeting criteria, rather than on the ground. (US Congress, GSP 2022).
In sum, the LDC
Waiver not only responds to the WTO’s call for special and differential
treatment of developing countries, but it offers more credibility to the
revised EU GSP 2024-34 than the GSP, because of its co-ownership by countries
of origin. The LDC Waiver opens up valuable export markets in exchange for a duty
of taking back one’s own citizens. It would certainly be more in line with the WTO
Marrakech Agreement’s Preamble which stresses ‘the need for positive efforts
designed to ensure that developing countries …secure a share in the growth in
international trade’ over negative retribution as a way to elevate nations out
of poverty.
