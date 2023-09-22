The EU General Court’s judgment in the case of WS and Others v Frontex: human rights violations at EU external borders going unpunished

Francesca
Romana Partipilo, PhD candidate in
International Law at Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies (Pisa)
On the 6th of
September, the EU
General Court dismissed a claim filed by a Syrian family who alleged to
have suffered material and non-material damages – consisting in feelings of
anguish, fear and suffering – at the hands of Frontex on the occasion of a
return operation jointly carried out by the EU agency and the Hellenic Republic
on the 20th of October 2016.
The case was filed
in 2021, five years after the Syrian family was deported by plane to Turkey
from the Greek island of Kos, despite having filed a request for international
protection. The applicants, arrived on the island of Milos (Greece) on
9 October 2016 and subsequently deported to Turkey, maintained that, if
Frontex had not infringed its obligations relating to the protection of
fundamental rights in the context of joint operations – in particular the
principle of non-refoulement, the right to asylum, the prohibition of
collective expulsion, the rights of the child, the prohibition of inhuman and degrading
treatment, the right to good administration and to an effective remedy – they
would not have been unlawfully returned to Turkey and they would have obtained
the international protection to which they were entitled, given their Syrian
nationality and the situation in Syria at the material time. However, the
Luxembourg-based court decided that, since Frontex does not have the competence
to assess the merits of return decisions or applications for international
protection, the EU agency cannot be held liable for any damage related to the
return of refugees to Turkey. As explained by the EU General Court, Member
States alone are competent to assess the merits of return decisions and to
examine applications for international protection (para. 65). The judges added
that, as regards return operations, under Article 27(1)(a) and (b) and
Article 28(1) of Regulation 2016/1624, Frontex’s task is only to provide
technical and operational support to the Member States and not to enter into
the merits of return decisions.
At first glance,
the judgment reveals an argumentative short-circuit. Whilst the examination of
asylum applications undeniably falls outside Frontex’s competence, being attributed
by EU law to the Member States of the EU, the imperative to respect human
rights is contained in Frontex Regulation and in several
other documents referring to the agency’s activities, thus representing a
legal obligation which is binding on the agency. The fact that Frontex lacks
the competence to examine the merits of asylum applications or return decisions
does not exempt the EU agency from the respect of migrants’ human rights. As
noted by the General Court itself (para. 63), “Regulation 2016/1624, in
particular Article 6(3) thereof, provides that [Frontex] shall contribute
to the consistent and uniform application of Union law, including the
Union acquis concerning fundamental rights, at all external borders”.
In addition, the Court stressed that “Article 34(1) of that regulation
states that the European Border and Coast Guard shall ensure the protection of
fundamental rights in the performance of its tasks under this Regulation in
accordance with relevant Union law, in particular the [Charter of Fundamental
Rights], relevant international law – including the 1951 Convention
Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereto and
obligations on access to international protection, in particular the principle
of non-refoulement’.”
In addition to
the legal instruments binding Frontex to the respect of fundamental rights in
its operations, references to human rights have been incorporated into Frontex
official documents or press releases since the first years of its operations.
For instance, in the annual
report for 2008, for the first time, Frontex specified that “[f]ull respect
and promotion of fundamental rights […] is the most important corner stone of
modern European border management”. Similarly, the 2009
annual report stated that “full and sincere respect of fundamental rights
is a firm and strategic choice of Frontex”. More recently, the now disgraced
former director of Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, declared
that Frontex was “determined to uphold the highest standards of border control
within [its] operations [and] to further strengthen the respect of fundamental
rights in all [its] activities”.
In the light of
these observations, it needs to be noted that Frontex’s actions in the case of WS
and Others v Frontex could have resulted in chain (or indirect)
refoulement. Considering that Turkey adopts substantial geographical
limitations to the definition of refugee contained in the Refugee
Convention, the country may not be considered a “safe
third country” where asylum claimants can effectively apply for international
protection. In fact, at the time of the ratification of the Additional Protocol
to the Refugee Convention, in 1968, Turkey opted
for a geographical limitation pursuant to Article 1b of the Convention,
limiting the scope of the Convention to “persons who have become refugees as a
result of events occurring in Europe”. Consequently, only asylum-seekers
fleeing “events occurring in Europe” can enjoy refugee status in Turkey. This
is confirmed by the circumstance that Turkey does not grant the status of
refugees to people fleeing the war in Syria, but only offers them a form of
temporary protection, pursuant to the Turkish Law
on Foreigners and International Protection.
It should be
noted that Turkey is a signatory of the European Convention of Human Rights,
and thus legally bound by Article 3, prohibiting torture and inhuman or
degrading treatment or punishment. As well known, in Soering
v The United Kingdom the ECtHR established that, pursuant to Article 3,
expulsion to torture is never permitted, even in cases where the returnee is
not an asylum-seeker or refugee. Accordingly, Article 3 ECHR could have
represented a solid legal basis for the protection of the applicants in the
case of WS and Others v Frontex, even in the absence of a formal refugee
status. Nonetheless, it should also be recalled that, in July 2016, following a
failed coup, Turkey had declared a state of emergency and submitted a formal notice
of derogation from the ECHR, under Article 15 of the ECHR. Whilst Article 3
ECHR belongs to the list of
non-derogable rights, Turkey exploited the state of emergency to introduce
a series of amendments to the Law on Foreigners and International Protection,
including substantial
changes relating to deportation orders and the suspensive effect of appeals
against such orders. As a result of the amendments introduced in 2016, a
deportation order could be issued at any time to certain applicants/holders of temporary
protection (e.g. people suspected of being supporters of a terrorist
organization or people who posed a public security threat, in the eyes of the
government). For these groups of people, the appeal procedure no longer had a
suspensive effect, therefore increasing
the risk of refoulement, as noted by Amnesty International. As a
consequence, it appears evident that people forcibly expelled to Turkey in 2016
could have suffered chain (that is indirect) refoulement to their countries of
origin. Interestingly, this danger was explicitly acknowledged by the EU
General Court itself, in the paragraph of the judgment where the Court noted
that applicants feared “being returned to Syria by the Turkish authorities”
(para. 68). Finally, it has
been repeatedly noted that “procedural safeguards that are in place within
the EU are not applicable to Turkey, leading to instances where the guarantees
to the right to life and prohibition against torture are denied in direct
violation of the principle of non-refoulement in the human rights context”. On
the basis of such observations, it is evident that Frontex’s return operation
was, at the very least, problematic under both EU and international law.
Under a
different perspective, the case of WS and Others v Frontex reveals that the
responsibility for human rights violations at EU borders may arise as a result
of joint actions of States and international organizations (or their agencies).
In these instances, interesting questions arise regarding the rules of
attribution of conduct, the content and
implementation of international responsibility. In the case at hand, while Frontex
was under the legal obligation to respect the human rights of asylum-seekers
under its jurisdiction and the principle of non-refoulement, Greek authorities
had the duty to examine their application for international protection. In
fact, as recalled by the European Court of Human Rights in the case Sharifi
v. Italy and Greece (appeal no. 16643/09), failure to access the asylum
procedure or any other legal remedy within the port of disembarkation
constitutes a violation of Article 4 of Protocol no.4 (enshrining the
prohibition of collective rejections). In that judgement, the Court highlighted
the link between the collective expulsions of the applicants and the fact that
they had been prevented from applying for international protection.
It should be
mentioned that Greece has not ratified Protocol no.4 of the ECHR and therefore
cannot be held responsible of a violation of its Article 4. Nonetheless,
although not formally bound by Protocol no.4, Greece could still be held
responsible of a violation of the Asylum Procedures Directive as well as the
Dublin Regulation III, requiring Member States to allow asylum-seekers
effective access to an asylum procedure which hinges on exhaustive and comprehensive
information, as stressed by the ECtHR in Sharifi
and Others v. Italy and Greece (para. 169).
With regard to
the issue of shared responsibility, it is interesting to note that, alongside
the complaint against Frontex before the EU General Court, the Syrian family
also filed a complaint
against the Hellenic Republic before the European Court of Human Rights. In
this submission, the family alleged the violation of Articles 5(1), (2), and
(4) of the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 4, Article 3, and
Article 13 taken together with Articles 3 and 5 of the Convention. This choice was
probably motivated by the circumstance that – as stated above – Greece has not
ratified Protocol No. 4 of the ECHR. Apparently,
the submission resulted in a friendly
settlement between the family of asylum-seekers and the Hellenic Republic,
pursuant to Article 39 of the Convention.
In conclusion, whilst
human rights activists hoped that the case of WS and Others v Frontex would set
an important precedent, the judgment of the General Court is both worrying and
discouraging. It appears that Frontex got away – once again – with human rights
violations. Since its creation, in fact, Frontex has received a considerable
amount of criticism. In particular, observers and legal
scholars have raised questions about whether and how core fundamental
rights, particularly the right to life, the respect of human dignity, the right
to an effective remedy and the right not to be sent back to torture,
persecution and inhumane treatment (the principle of non-refoulement), are
safeguarded at Europe’s
external borders. In June 2021, the ONG Sea Watch published a report where it
maintained that “[a]erial reconnaissance enables Frontex to gather extensive
knowledge about developments in the Central Mediterranean Sea and relay
information about boats in distress to the “competent authorities” […] When
spotting a boat in the Libyan search and rescue zone, Frontex […] often only
informs the Libyan authorities […], despite NGOs or merchant vessels also being
in the vicinity. By forwarding the information to the Libyan Joint Rescue
Coordination Centre and sometimes even directly guiding the so-called Libyan
Coast Guard to the position of a boat, Frontex coordinates and facilitates the
interceptions and pullbacks of people in distress to Libya”. Regrettably, the
case of WS and Others v Frontex will
be remembered as just another episode in which the EU agency disregarded its
obligations and violated asylum-seekers human rights at European external
borders without incurring in legal consequences.
