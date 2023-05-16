How should the EU respond to the illegal closure of the Lachin corridor?

Nariné
Ghazaryan, Assistant Professor in International
and European Law, Radboud University Nijmegen
When the 2020
Nagorno-Karabakh war came to an end through the adoption of the trilateral
statement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on 9 November (Tripartite
Statement), those closely observing the region were convinced that peace
was still far away. By mid-2021, it became plain obvious that the ceasefire did
not hold when attacks against the Armenian territory took place earlier in May.
It is at this stage that the EU finally assumed leadership in fostering peace
talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This leadership materialised through the high-level
mediation by the President European Council, Charles Michel in relation to the
release of prisoners of war, behind the scene diplomatic efforts and high-level
trilateral meetings taking place through the course of 2021-2022. With the
trilateral meeting in August 2022 hopes were running high that the EU could
broker a deal to bring the parties closer to the resolution of their
long-standing differences. In an affront to the EU’s efforts, however,
Azerbaijan undertook a large military offensive against Armenia in September
2022 occupying parts of its territory and leading to new allegations of war
crimes (Hauer,
Euractiv 2022; Freedom
House 2022; PACE
2022). Despite these developments, no immediate reaction followed by the
EU. Continuous diplomatic engagement was preferred instead, with another high-level
meeting taking place at the Prague summit in October 2022.
By that time, Armenia
had already appealed to various international organisations requesting
international presence on its territory (Council
of the EU 2022; OSCE
2022). In a positive move, the EU responded swiftly by deploying a
temporary CFSP border mission on the territory of Armenia (Council
Decision (CFSP) 2022/1970). In an affront to the EU mediation efforts,
President Aliyev of Azerbaijan shortly after declared his opposition to the
mission, noting further that Azerbaijan did not permit the mission to be
deployed on its territory (The
Armenian Weekly, 18 October 2022). Although the mission was subsequently
extended for a longer period (Council
Decision (CFSP) 2023/162), its presence in the region did not prevent
further hostilities on the territory of Armenia or in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Under the trilateral
statement of November 2020, the safety of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians was to be
guaranteed by a Russian peace-keeping contingent. The presence of the latter,
however, did not prevent further attacks since then. Rather the latter events confirmed
the doubts about Russia’s genuine interest in the conflict resolution. When in
December 2022, Azeri ‘eco-activists’ blocked the Lachin corridor, the only land
route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the only life line for the
region’s economic survival, no action followed by the Russian forces. This was
a blatant violation of the trilateral statement of November 2020 according to
which the Lachin corridor ‘shall remain under the control of the peacekeeping
contingent of the Russian Federation’, while ‘[t] he Republic of Azerbaijan
shall guarantee safe movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both
directions along the Lachin corridor’ (para 6, Tripartite
Statement).
It is clear that
without a ‘green light’ from the Russian side the blocking of the road would
have been impossible. While the image of Russia as Armenia’s security guarantor
has long been shattered, the events of the Lachin corridor can be seen as
exerting pressure over Armenia keen to build closer ties with the EU, the US
and the international community more generally. Any threat to the Armenians of
Nagorno-Karabakh can lead to political turbulence in Armenia threatening the
position of its pro-Western government. The fate of the Armenians of
Nagorno-Karabakh is therefore left in the hands of the Russian army and Azeri government
with its entrenched Armenophobia (UN
Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 2016). Although
statements were issued by the EU representatives calling on Azerbaijan to ensure
the free passage through the Lachin corridor (EEAS,
December 2022), there were no suggestions that lack of compliance will be
followed by appropriate EU response.
Few months into the
blockade, the ICJ confirmed the Azeri responsibility for the blocking of the
land corridor ordering the latter in interim to ‘take all measures at its
disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the
Lachin Corridor in both directions’ in the case of Armenia v Azerbaijan
concerning alleged violations of CERD (para 62 of the Order). As in the past, a call on Azerbaijan followed
from the EEAS spokesperson to comply with the ICJ order without hinting at
possible consequences of lack of
compliance (EEAS,
February 2023). Only the European Parliament in its subsequent resolution
called for sanctions to be imposed on Azerbaijan if the latter fails to
implement the ICJ’s order (European
Parliament 2023). In defiance of the ICJ judgement and the calls of the
international community, Azerbaijan not only did not unblock the road, but in
further escalation it dropped the pretense of eco-activism and established a
military check-point at the Lachin corridor in April 2022. In addition, attacks
continued against the Armenian territory and Armenian soldiers despite the
presence of the EU border mission. Alarmingly, the EU border mission is never
located in the vicinity of these events. This might be explained by the fact that
the EU border mission coordinates its movements with Azerbaijan in advance (Gavin,
Politico, 2023).
In this context, it
is clear that Azerbaijan has no genuine interest in concluding a peace treaty
with Armenia. The international community’s attention on the war in Ukraine
gives Azerbaijan the upper hand in capitalising on the defeat of the Armenian
side in the 2020 war by making claims to the South of Armenia, and creating the
conditions for the potential ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of
Nagorno-Karabakh. Given its diplomatic efforts of the past two years and the
deployment of the CFSP mission in Armenia, the question is where does this
leave the EU? Should it limit itself to its current mediation efforts, or
should it make use of other political and legal instruments at its disposal,
including sanctions?
Despite the spearheading
of trilateral talks to advance the peace process, the EU’s approach is rooted
in its past cautious engagement and its long-standing position of
‘both-side-ism’ (Ghazaryan
2023). In simple terms, the latter viewed both Armenia and Azerbaijan as
equal in terms of the causes of the bilateral conflict, but also their
intransigence in the attempts to resolve the conflict. Even if one views such
perception as justified in the past, following the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war
this no longer stands scrutiny given the precarious position of Armenia and the
Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is precisely this vulnerable position that
Azerbaijan is keen to exploit given its cordial relations with Russia, the only
international power with a military presence on the ground (Eurasia
Review, 2022). Its position has also been emboldened by a new energy deal concluded
between the EU and Azerbaijan in the summer of 2022. The EU’s understandable desire
to break away from its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, appears inevitably to
push it into the arms of other authoritarian regimes. In its speech to mark the
closing of the deal promising the doubling of gas supplies to the EU, Commission President von der Leyen declared Azerbaijan
to be a ‘trustworthy partner’ despite the latter’s political record and threats
against Armenia’s territorial integrity.
The blockade of the
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians now affirmed by the establishment of the miliary
checkpoint in breach of the ICJ order should not go unnoticed by the EU. The
recent gas deal emboldening Azerbaijan also creates significant leverage for
the EU which should be used to end the blockade to prevent the ethnic cleansing
of Karabakhi Armenians. The war in Ukraine demonstrated the EU’s ability to
respond to blatant violations of International Law by deploying a wide range of
sanctions and taking a clear stance. Placating the authoritarian regime in Azerbaijan
demonstrates that lessons have not been learned from the EU’s previous practice
in its Eastern neighbourhood where its placating of Putin’s regime only led to
impunity and further aggression. The EU’s partnership and prospects of
concluding a new agreement with Azerbaijan should be put on hold unless the
latter genuinely engages in the peace process with a view to resolve the
conflict rooted in the issue of self-determination of the Armenians of
Nagorno-Karabakh. The EU should not shy away from addressing the issue of how
to guarantee the safety and rights of Karabakhi Armenians in the context of
Azerbaijan’s lack of democratic governance and poor human rights record, as
well as its decades-long Armenophobia. In particular, due to its relations with
both Armenia and Azerbaijan the EU is well placed to deploy a European
peace-keeping contingent given the poor record of the Russian forces on the
ground.
Most importantly,
the EU’s political, legal and economic weight should be used to take a stance in
line with its values when clear breaches of International Law are taking place.
Glossing over them to advance its energy interests will only lead to a new
painful episode at the EU’s borders which it could have possibly prevented.
