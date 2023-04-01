The Ease and Perils of Modern Love – legal effects of algorithmic based dating (online)

Tessa
Sophie Hoffmann & Chrisa Alexiou (University of Groningen)
Groningen)
Photo
credit: Jack Sexton, via Wikimedia commons
Introduction
‘Love can be several splendid things, a
source of joy and gladness, a wonderful surprise. But it can also be a source
of unease and regret’. (Tony
Milligan, 2011)
Love is something that existed long before digitalisation found its
way into our every day life. Nonetheless, especially with the recent developments
of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), over
48 million people in Europe rely on dating platforms to find a suitable
match. (Stefanie
Duguay, 2016) Indeed, online dating has become
a
billion-dollar market with significant potential for growth. Most of the
largest online dating platforms such as Tinder, Grindr, OKCupid and Co.
maintain the business concept of a free basic version, creating a user-friendly
environment for an easy signing in and exploring its content. Thereby, they
create the illusion that users have only profits to gain from the available
matches and connections with others. However, joining in and creating a profile
automatically opens the door to numerous unregulated issues.
Dating platforms utilise many different algorithmic functions, such
as setting the location or age preferences, to provide users with
sufficient match recommendations. Especially Tinder, as a geolocation-based
social app, is known for the standard swipe right or left concept which
represents the like or dislike of other users’ profiles nearby. The use of
algorithms and AI, in particular with regard to sharing private information,
entails certain risks that the users are confronted with, such as the lack
of algorithmic transparency, privacy
and data protection issues, issues
with damage liability, biases and discrimination.
The unique features of online dating platforms still seem to fall
through the gaps of regulation governed by the E-Commerce
Directive, which lacks the necessary comprehensiveness, as they hold much
more complex algorithmic functions than other common social media platforms.
In our contribution, we shed light into the particular effects of
algorithmic love, and we argue that additional improvement in EU regulation for
algorithmic based online dating platforms is necessary.
The function of algorithms
and AI within dating applications
The location-based services (LBS), in general, display an important
component of online dating platforms, as they provide them with the ability to
track users’ locations after given consent. In that way, the location-based
social networks (LBSNs) create a bridge between two social worlds, the real and
the online one. (Huiji Gao
and Huan Liu, 2013)
The incorporation of AI into the structure of online dating
applications takes modern dating to another level. Artificial intelligence goes
beyond the ‘mere algorithmic analytical processes’ (Philip
Sales, 2021) as it has the ability of machine learning. This means that the
AI, with the help of an algorithm, can identify and conclude certain preference
patterns throughout the analysis of a large amount of data. Subsequently, AI’s
can observe the activity of a user and analyse his or her behaviours,
preferences and patterns in order to
recommend specific matches. The more information a user stores within the
app, the better the algorithmic outcome will be.
Online dating platforms use algorithmic services to smoothen their
functionality and boost the fast occurrence of matches for its users. In an
interview Tinder allowed a slight insight into its operational system and how
it generates matches using an Elo rating system,
usually used for chess players. Tinder’s users are actually ranked based on the
‘liking’ value of their swipers. A users’ score depends on the swipe score of
his likers. This way Tinder matches up its users based on similar ‘liking ranks’
dividing the crowd in tiers of ‘desirability’.
(Kaitlyn
Tiffany, 2019)
Other online dating apps, such as OKCupid, depict rather
conventional applications which require its users to answer several questions
regarding religion, political views, etc. According to sociologist Kevin Lewis ‘OKCupid
prides itself with its algorithm’, though it is not even proven how well it
actually works. Very controversial are also the various profile boosts, ‘super
likes’, or special subscriptions users can purchase, which basically allow a
user for a price to jump the algorithm, in order to get a better match and show
up on the account of another, desired user. Others argue that ‘super likes’ are
‘pure
moneymaking endeavours’.
Other questionable algorithmic services used by online dating
platforms are those, which intend to prevent harm by controlling illegal and
suspicious content. These services are also supplemented by AI, which then
performs certain calculations to check the validity of a profile or it keeps a ‘conducting
score’ to detect oppressive and malicious content. AI is also automised to
recognise scams, spam or duplicated profiles, which the app provider is then
alerted to delete. But at the end of the day, the dating companies’ goal is to
get the users to keep visiting their dating apps, and subsequently, at that
cost, the limits of controlling might get blurry in many different
aspects.
Effects and threats of
algorithmic love
Lack of algorithmic
transparency
There has been a great effort to regulate issues explicit on online
platforms, of which examples include the Proposed
DSA, the Unfair
Commercial Practices Directive, and the Artificial
Intelligence Act among others. Under the Proposed Digital Services Act,
platforms are obliged to suspend their users from access to their services in
case of finding ‘manifestly illegal content’, and to immediately report any
information on the suspicion of a serious criminal offence to the local law
enforcement. Dating platforms’ algorithms alert the provider to take further
action, such as suspending or banning the profile.
However, the problem in this ‘smart’ matter is that the competence of
algorithms is limited and may lead to suspension of certain user profiles, who
should have been spared if the decision was made by a manual human operator.
The algorithm filters the conversations for illegal and offensive content,
without fully understanding a user’s train of thought or its relevance.
Furthermore, it is nearly impossible to prove any algorithmic liability for not
recognising relevant spam messages or a ‘fake account’. This controversial
approach makes the connection of AI and machine learning even more complex.
What further adds to this issue, is the fact that information about the
functioning of the algorithm is often withheld. Programming entities and
dating platform owners usually refrain from disclosing their particular codings
in order to prevent any popularity harm. As a consequence, users do not have
the opportunity to understand the relevant functions and classifications of the
algorithm and may end up being ‘ethically challenged’.
Privacy and data protection
Whilst private information is also revealed on other social media
platforms, the intensity of information exchange especially at the early stages
of online dating is prevalent on dating applications. Important privacy
and data protection risks are connected to the algorithmic geolocation
services and surveillance
conducted through GPS technologies in order to provide platform users with
matches nearby. Other risks include the infringement of the ‘right to personal
data, the right to prevent processing data which are likely to cause damage or
distress, or the right not to be subject to a decision based solely on
automated processing.’ (Rowena Rodrigues,
2020) Sandra
Wachter and Brent Mittelstadt (2019)
At first glance, European Union privacy and data protection law
offers sufficient protection and safeguards for ‘data subjects’ in the GDPR. For example the right to transparency,
information and access in Article 15, the right to rectification and erasure in
Article 16 and 17, or the right to object to automated individual
decision-making in Section 4. Additionally, Article 22 (3) provides minor
safeguards to human intervention by the controller to challenge an algorithmic
decision.
However, legal scholars emphasise that ‘the opacity of AI and
machine learning may reduce the accountability of their owners’ (Mireille Hildebrandt, 2016)
and that way ‘they lack contestability’. (Lilian
Edwards and Michael Veale, 2018) In this context, respected academics
believe that the current rules laid down in the GDPR appear insufficient,
especially in regard to Article 9 ‘processing of special categories of personal
data’ and Article 22 (3) as mentioned above. (Sandra
Watcher and Brent Mittelstadt, 2019) Therefore, they suggest an extension
of the GDPR, by adding an article particularly referring to ‘the right to
reasonable inferences’ in order to protect users from inadequate decisions
through the automation of algorithms.
Liability for damage/Legal
personhood issues
The accountability of algorithms and AI’s poses a great issue, as,
after all, it embodies a machine which lacks legal personality and,
subsequently, legal accountability in our systems. Accountability with regard
to AI should require ‘the function of guiding action (by forming beliefs and
making decisions), and the function of explanation (by placing decisions in a
broader context and by classifying them along moral values)’. (Virgina
Dignum, 2018) However, the issue regarding accountability goes way beyond
that, also causing problems in the areas of causality, justice and compensation.
(Matt
Bartlett, 2019)
In February 2017, the European Parliament discussed the issue of AI’s
legal personhood (Resolution
on Civil Law Rules on Robotics, 2018) where it was debated wether AI ‘fit
within legal existing categories or if a new category should be created’. As
advised by the Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence, the EU, ever since, has
refrained from creating new legal personality for AI systems as it is ‘fundamentally
inconsistent with the principle of human agency, accountability and
responsibility’. (Assessment
List for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (ALTAI) for self-assessment)
In its report on Liability for Artificial Intelligence and other
emerging digital technologies, the European Commission declared that at least a
basic liability protection for victims of new technologies is ensured. Though,
the complexity, self-learning capacity, opacity and vulnerability to
cybersecurity threats the successful redemption of compensation. Nonetheless,
the European Union has made several efforts to enhance its existing legal
framework in the relevant Commission’s
White Paper on AI and the Motion
of a Parliament Resolution on a civil liability regime for AI.
Bias and discrimination
The algorithms used for online dating applications predominantly
function through rating systems, which are created based on information derived
from the personal data stored within. This information usually includes an
analysis of users’ ‘likes’ and ‘dislikes’. To clarify, high ‘liked’ user
profiles will show up amongst the possible match options of other ‘popular’ users.
Less likes or limited activity automatically initiates the moving down within
the algorithm’s ranking system.
This algorithmic ‘right or left swipe’ ranking system, elevates appealing
and beauty standards devaluing, at the same time, other personal human
characteristics. Biases are created based on the appearance of a user’s profile
but also based on gender, sexuality and age, which is set as a preference
within the first steps of the online dating sign up.
In
a 2018 report, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights raises awareness to the
possible discrimination against individuals by algorithms. Thereby, the
fundamental right to non-discrimination, laid down in Article 21 EU Charter,
cannot be violated. In its resolution on fundamental rights implications of big
data, the European Parliament outlined that based on the usage of algorithms
and their automatised assessments throughout the processing of data, ‘big data
may result not only in infringements of the fundamental rights of individuals,
but also in differential treatment and indirect discrimination against groups
of people with similar characteristics’. Moreover, the Parliament called upon
the Commission and the Member States ‘to minimise algorithmic discrimination
and bias and to create an ethical framework of the transparent processing of
personal data’.
Furthermore, the paid algorithmic boost on dating apps such as
Tinder is likely to cause emotional distress to several users, especially those
who wish a chance to love but are not able or willing to pay a monthly
subscription to broaden their algorithmic horizon. The algorithm tends to
recycle the options for which you did not ‘swipe right’ the first time.
According to Tinder, a subscription to ‘super likes’ triples
a user's chance to find love. This unable-to-prove theory displays the
highly questionable monetary discrimination of users on online dating
platforms.
Algorithmic ranking systems split up ‘the information overload’ based
on the ‘I like you, you don’t like me?’ model. Traditional recommendation
systems are coded in a particular way to provide a dating user with recommended
matches giving to the algorithm the power to predict who a specific user ‘likes’.
However, a recommendation system can only be successful if the ‘like’ is
reciprocal. (Luiz Pizzato et al., 2010). Many
scholars suggest the usage of reciprocal recommendation systems, enhancing the
probability of user interaction and satisfaction. The content-based reciprocal
algorithm which has been introduced, applies collaborative filtering through
stochastic matching algorithms, to assimilate the preferences of both users and
to define a new evaluation metric leading to successful matches. (Peng
Tia et al., 2016) Thereby, it has been established that the communication
trace of users, which the algorithm utilises, is better fit to determine a user’s
preference and often deviates from the preferences a user stated him/herself.
The legal framework: Why
re-regulate?
‘It is precisely the accumulation of power and its significant
impact on users’ human rights what is calling for the creation of dedicated
rules that adequately protect those rights in the online world.’ (Marta
Cantero Gamito, 2021) The algorithm of dating platforms is specifically
designed to show personalised and relevant content to a user, predict which
content appears engaging to a user, and, in that way, exercise a significant
amount of power over vulnerable users. Based on that, the particularities of
online dating do not fit within the threshold of current regulatory frameworks.
It is very important to recognise the influence of such power and
the risks of ‘smart’ dating platforms to imply the implementation of particular
regulatory measures, which meet the high algorithmic and technological
standards of modern online dating. The non-regulation of AI can affect the EU’s
values upon which Europeans rely, including fundamental human rights and
non-discrimination policies. In the White
Paper on AI the European Commission underlines the absence of a common
legal framework that corresponds to the needs of the AI technology’s rapid
developments. Several Member States, such as Germany and Denmark, have already
begun to undertake steps regarding the enhancement of domestic regulation of AI
systems, which ultimately reinforces the sense of deficiency of current
European measures.
According to the Commission’s
risk-based approach, high risk AI systems shall become subject to strict
obligations in order to hold the capacity of continuing to exist within the EU.
Thereby, Article
6 of the AI Act describes a high-risk existence, when ‘the AI is intended
to be used as a safety component of a product’ and, subsequently, ’the product
whose safety component is the AI system is required to undergo a third-party
conformity assessment’. Considering this article of the Proposed Act, dating
platforms which provide high algorithmic functions, intended as a safety
component for the provision of transparent ‘matches’, will have to comply with
higher regulation standards in order to continue their operation for European
users.
Furthermore, Article
5 of the Act prohibits AI’s that ‘distort a person’s behaviour’ or ‘exploit
vulnerabilities of specific groups’, ‘in a manner that causes psychological
harm’ and that ‘evaluates and classifies the trustworthiness of natural persons’,
which then leads to the ‘detrimental or unfavourable treatment of those persons’.
This clause shall function as statutory basis for regulation aiming to protect
the vulnerability which dominates online dating and is not covered by current
platform regulations. Moreover, Article 5 will limit discrimination of users based
on algorithmic ‘swipe’ evaluation.
Dating platforms should establish an effective system to ensure that
they are ‘verifiably
safe, taking at heart the physical and mental safety’ of its users. Due to
the algorithm’s advanced autonomy and the incapacity of always having complete
control within decision-making processes based on provided data, Article 53 of
the Proposed Act suggests regulatory
sandboxes. These shall display a solution to explore more options
especially for those AI’s that do not fit into an existing framework. Dating
platforms, with their regulatory particularities, can level up their safety mechanisms
by reducing
the ‘time-to-market’ cycle of new safety features. Additionally, they can
implement the testing and validation of new, safer, and ‘closer to human
perspective’ algorithmic systems in order to develop a safer space for their
users.
Under current domestic rules, there is a lack of provision of suitable
compensation for cases in which harm was caused by AI services. The users ought
to prove liability with the traditional ‘fault principle’, based on which they
must prove wrongful action/ omission of the user that caused the physical or
mental damage. The ‘black
box effect’, which describes the autonomy and opacity of AI, makes it
difficult to produce a successful liability claim. The Proposed
AI Liability Directive provides a revolutionary takeover of the civil
liability issues regarding AI currently regulated by domestic jurisdictions,
and plans on non-contractual obligations as well as sanctions to guarantee
non-discrimination, strict liability for higher interests, and harmonisation
across Europe. The realisation of such plans aims to promote users’ trust in
the algorithmic nature of online dating applications.
Conclusion
From a regulatory perspective, as more and more people step foot
into the digital world, it appears crucial to pay more attention to the online
dating life as it seems to have taken over the ‘classic dating process’. The
rapid algorithmic development of online dating platforms together with the
providers’ high profits do not yet create a fertile ground for European harmonisation
to thrive.
Member States have already taken it upon themselves to enhance their
national regulations concerning AI technology to comply with the necessary
standards of user safety. In that regard, it is significantly relevant for the
EU to consider the remaining Members’ reluctance to implement regulation
concerning technological operators in order to prevent the inhibition of
innovation. (Philip
Alston, United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human
Rights) Subsequently, a harmonised EU regulation of algorithmic based
dating is necessary to ensure the equal protection of all European citizens.
Ultimately, it is to avoid that the Member States adopt higher standards within
their Constitutions and to ensure that the EU functions as a pioneer in
implementing algorithmic and AI relevant regulation, as once emphasised in Opinion
2/13.
Moreover, the rapid development of algorithmic services and AI calls
for the rapid development of EU measures on the matter of liability. In that
regard, it is also important to keep in mind that most online dating users are
empty handed when it comes to proving liability claims against an online dating
application. The effort of the European Unions’ Proposals on both the AI Act
and the AI Liability Directive are definitely reaching for the development of
the law surrounding dating platforms. However, there is still a lot of room for
improvement as algorithms and regulatory measures concerning online dating
applications must be ‘synchronised’ in a way that avoids harm and promotes
trust for its users.
All in all, it might even be worth to consider the incorporation of more human operation within automated algorithmic processes, especially considering vulnerable platforms such as online dating applications, to uphold fairness and legitimacy. After all, disputability and verifiability are still fundamental aspects of the rule of law, which forms part of Europe’s most basic values and represents a ‘crucial prerequisite of democratic governance’. (Emre Bayamlioglu, 2018)
