When art goes virtual: what status for collectible NFTs under the current EU Anti Money-Laundering regime?

Anna Mosna, postdoctoral
researcher at the Leuven Institute of Criminology (LINC), KU Leuven and Giulio Soana, Ph.D. candidate at Luiss
University and KU Leuven
Photo credit: Mario
Taddei, via Wikimedia
Commons
Introduction
What if we told you
that you can buy a digital image of an ape wearing a crown and heart-shaped
glasses for two and a half million? Well, you may find this a bit pricey. This
does, however, not seem to be a common feeling as images of funny looking apes
have sold, over and over, at stellar prices. This specific project is called
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and features 9999 images of apes, each one slightly
different from all the others. The combined value of the collection is
reportedly a dizzying 2.9 billion dollars. This is just one of the many
non-fungible token (NFT) ventures that have been flourishing in the last few
years.
Trade in NFTs represents
a new market that features virtual goods at skyrocketing prices and apparently
little regulation and oversight. With sums of this magnitude at stake, it is
inevitable to think about the repercussions of this new market for illicit
financial flows control. And indeed, NFTs receive increasing attention in the
financial integrity arena. In its ‘2022 Crypto Crime Report’, Chainalysis, one
of the most renowned crypto analytics companies globally, identified a growing
relevance of NFTs to pursue money laundering and wash trading. This risk was confirmed
by the latest virtual assets (VA) report published by the Financial Action Task
Force (FATF) in June 2022. There, NFTs have been recognised as one of the key
market developments to keep under close watch.
What are NFTs?
Before delving into
the intricacies of the anti-money laundering regulation, a brief introduction on
what NFTs are, is in order. Non-fungible tokens are one of the latest
implementations of blockchain. They exploit blockchains’ immutability and
decentralization to create unique, unalterable, and programmable tokens that can
be freely traded among the participants of the network. On the one hand,
blockchain’s publicity and immutability safeguards the authenticity and
uniqueness of the token while allowing anyone to verify it by, simply,
accessing the ledger. On the other hand, blockchain’s decentralization means
that there is no single entity that can unilaterally modify or control the
status of the token once it is created. The token can both be a digital
representation of a physical or digital asset–as a work of art, a song, or a
ticket to a concert–or solely exist as a digital token. In this latter case,
the value is determined exclusively by the characteristics intrinsic to the
token, its rarity, in case of a token series like BAYC, being an important
factor.
While NFTs may be
used in multiple ways–spanning from the amelioration of the supply chain to the
metaverse–there is one type that presents a particularly high risk in terms of
financial integrity as it is completely decoupled from any pre-existing digital
or physical value: digital art, also referred to as collectible tokens, digital
collectibles or crypto-collectibles. These are, furthermore, the prime and
largest implementation of this technology.
Sharing
characteristics with both virtual currencies and works of art, collectible NFTs
are difficult to frame into a specific category, difficult to regulate and,
thanks to their dynamism, prone to misuse for criminal purposes–including money
laundering. It is therefore interesting to examine where–if anywhere at all–NFTs
can be positioned among the sectors currently covered by the anti-money
laundering (AML) framework applicable in the European Union (EU).
The progressive extension of anti-money laundering rules
– what about NFTs?
Over the years,
anti-money laundering rules have been continuously expanded to address a
growing array of laundering tactics. Control and regulation instruments have
come to cover alongside service providers and intermediaries in traditional
fields, such as the banking sector, also other entities offering financial services,
such as the insurance sector, or operating outside the spectrum of financial
businesses, such as the real estate sector. Increasing awareness of the
potential misuse for the purposes of money laundering and terrorism financing of
virtual currencies, due to the anonymity they ensure, and of art transactions,
nurtured by the speculative nature of prices at which they are carried out, has
triggered a similar extension.
Among others, these
risks have been highlighted, in the FATF Updated 2021 Guidance for a risk-based
approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers and, regarding
the art market, already in the FATF 2006 Study on trade-based money laundering.
Likewise, consciousness of these concerns is reflected in the most recent EU legal
instruments in matters of anti-money laundering. The rules enshrined in
Directive (EU) 2015/849 on the prevention of the use of the financial system
for the purposes of money laundering or terrorism financing as amended by Directive
(EU) 2018/843 (Fifth AML Directive) now apply also to entities engaged in
exchange services between virtual currencies and fiat currencies or trading in
works of art.
As obliged entities,
virtual currency service providers and art market actors must carry out customer
due diligence (CDD) that includes know-your client procedures (KYC). As a
result, customers and beneficial owners must be identified and their identity
verified. CDD also requires a continuous assessment of the business
relationship considering its purpose and intended nature. If these compliance
measures cannot be carried out, virtual currency service providers and art
professionals must refuse to carry out the transaction. They further have an
obligation to submit suspicious transaction reports to their national Financial
Intelligence Unit (FIU) and to keep documents acquired in compliance with their
due diligence duties along with supporting evidence and transaction records for
at least five years after the end of the business relationship or after the end
of the occasional transaction. These due diligence duties and record keeping obligations
are intended to ensure more transparency and better traceability of
transactions and to thereby more effectively prevent and, possibly, enforce
laundering activities occurring in the trade with virtual currencies and in the
art market.
The considerations
that led to the inclusion of these two sectors within the scope of application
of AML rules suggest that there is a comparable need to do the same with the
trade in NFTs. NFTs are similar in nature to virtual assets and, at times, to
works of art. These tokens even combine and magnify the respective risk factor
of each of these two categories. Like virtual assets, NFTs are immaterial and
can be exchanged globally and instantaneously in a pseudonymous fashion. Like
works of art and collectibles, NFTs have a variable and subjective price that
can be artificially inflated.
Against this
background, the question about the extent to which existing AML rules are
already applicable to the trade in NFTs imposes itself. The answer, which is
likely to differ according to the use made of the NFTs considered, will depend
on the possibility to actually subsume NFTs under the concept of goods whose
trade is already regulated. In short: virtual assets, virtual currencies or
works of art.
Non-fungible tokens as virtual assets and virtual
currencies
The link between NFTs
and virtual assets is an obvious one. With virtual assets, NFTs share the
technology they both predominantly employ, the blockchain. Most NFT projects
are even rooted in an infrastructure–Ethereum–that issues a coin–the Ether–that
is classified as a VA. It is, then, natural to wonder if these tokens are
themselves virtual assets and, thus, if they fall within the scope of the same
financial integrity regulation as VAs.
Virtual assets have
been, since 2014, object of a progressively stringent regulation. Through ad-hoc
guidelines, the FATF has extended to numerous players in the VA world–such as
exchangers, wallet providers–registration and compliance duties. According to
the FATF glossary, virtual assets are ‘a digital representation of value that
can be digitally traded, or transferred, and can be used for payment or
investment purposes’. Notwithstanding the distinct similarity to such assets, according
to the FATF, NFTs are, in principle, not considered to be virtual assets. As
provided by the above-mentioned 2021 Guidance, ‘[d]igital
assets that are unique, rather than interchangeable, and that are in practice
used as collectibles rather than as payment or investment instruments […] depending
on their characteristics, are generally not considered to be VAs under the FATF
definition’.
This exclusion does
however not imply that NFTs are entirely exempt from the application of
anti-money laundering rules. As the FATF Guidance clarifies, this definition of
‘virtual assets’ must be interpreted broadly and functionally–meaning: through
the analysis of the concrete function of the analysed asset. First, the FATF specifies
that the exclusion only covers tokens that are used as collectibles. If NFTs
are used in practice as means of payment or investment, they would still fall
within the definition of VA and, one could add, also within that of ‘virtual
currencies’ as coined by the Fifth AML Directive. The Directive defines virtual
currencies as ‘a digital representation of value that is not issued or
guaranteed by a central bank or a public authority, is not necessarily attached
to a legally established currency and does not possess a legal status of
currency or money, but is accepted by natural or legal persons as a means of
exchange and which can be transferred, stored and traded electronically’.
Second, the
exclusion of NFTs from the scope of the VA regulation does not preclude collectible
NFTs from falling, depending on their concrete use, within a different category
of regulated asset. This would, for instance, be the case where NFTs are
digital representations of other financial assets that are already covered by
FATF standards. Also in this case, the AML regime governed by the Fifth AML
Directive may apply.
Non-fungible tokens as works of art?
What if NFTs are
not used as means of payment or investment, but indeed only used as
collectibles? Parallels between NFTs and works of art are, unlike those between
NFTs and VAs, not structural but content-related. Collectible NFTs encapsule (digital)
art. Can they therefore be defined as ‘works of art’ within the meaning of the
Fifth AML Directive?
The Fifth AML
Directive does not provide for a definition of the concept of ‘works of art’.
Even without considering digital contents, this raises the question as to
whether only those who trade in so-called ‘fine art’ are subject to the EU AML
regime or whether these rules apply also to those who trade, more generally, in
cultural objects including, hence, antiquities. As was foreseeable, national
implementation laws reflecting different sensitivities towards the need to
protect cultural heritage have based their provisions upon different
understandings of what ought to be considered a work of art.
Member States with
considerable wealth of antiquities and a long-standing tradition of strict
cultural heritage protection laws, such as Greece or Italy, have adopted a broad
notion of works of art and extended national anti-money laundering rules to
those trading in fine art and to those trading in antiquities. States that are
mainly market countries for cultural objects, such as Germany and the United
Kingdom–where the Fifth AML Directive was implemented before Brexit–have opted
for a narrower concept of ‘works of art’. Aligning their definition to the one
provided in their respective laws on value added tax, they apply their AML
regime to those who trade in paintings, drawings, engravings, sculptures and
other objects that can be entirely executed by hand. The trade in antiquities
is included insofar as the antiquities traded qualify as paintings, drawings,
engravings, sculptures. This understanding excludes antique furniture, coins
and stamps collections from the concept in question.
A workable
definition of ‘works of art’ based on the lowest common denominator that has
informed national implementations comprises objects that are individually conceived
and executed by a person by hand or, one could reasonably add, with the help of
different techniques and technologies, as long as the creative process remains human-initiated.
Revolving around the two focal points of human creativity and uniqueness this definition
excludes objects that are the result of automated reproduction of a potentially
unlimited series of identical items. The question now is whether, applying this
criterion to digital art, it would allow to identify collectible NFTs, such as
those containing an image of an algorithm-generated Bored Ape, as a work of art
as envisaged by the Fifth AML Directive.
The societal
perception of NFTs such as the Board Apes is already that of iconic images, of
art. This is confirmed by the fact that collectible NFTs are sold in digital
galleries and at digital auctions–as was the case with the NFT ‘Everyday: The
First 5000 Days’ by Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, that was sold for 69.3
million dollars with fees at Christie’s in early 2021–and, most importantly, by
the fact that many artists that have been creative outside the Web3.0–Marina
Abramović being an eminent example–consider this kind of NFTs as a new,
attractive form of artistic outlet.
From a legal
standpoint, the concept of ‘work of art’ included in the Fifth AML Directive seems
equally to allow for such an inclusion: NFTs are by definition unique and those
who are relevant as collectibles–let’s think about the Bored Ape collection, about
Beeple’s ‘Everyday: The First 5000 Days’ or about Marina Abramović’s ‘Hero
25FPS’–are the result of human ingenuity and creativity. That being said, as
the concrete application of the AML regime designed by the Directive in
question depends on national legal instruments implementing its provisions and
given that many national laws, like the relevant German framework, identify
works of art through lists of categories of objects, it is likely that
legislative adjustments may be necessary at that level before the current AML rules
are capable to govern the trade in collectible NFTs as well.
Concluding remarks
The general
exclusion of collectible NFTs from the purview of the VA regulation does not
equal an automatic exclusion of the trade in NFTs from the scope of application
of AML rules. Depending on the concrete use that is made of NFTs, they may
still be considered virtual currencies or fall within the scope of a different
category of regulated assets. This is particularly meaningful in regions, like
the EU, where a more stringent regulation than the one envisaged by the FATF
has been adopted: it suffices to think of the application of the travel rule to
unhosted wallets.
Furthermore, the EU
AML regime extends also to the trade in works of art–a category, as has been argued above, under
which collectible NFTs could be subsumed. Collectible NFTs appear, indeed, to
fulfil the basic requirements of ‘works of art’ as identified by laws
implementing the Fifth AML Directive. An extension of the AML regime is
therefore possible and, perhaps, not entirely inappropriate in light of the very
nature of collectible NFTs: as digital art, they are susceptible to highly
subjective, at times arbitrary price-setting. This feature is exacerbated when
NFTs exist only as digital tokens. In that case, they do not have any relation
to a pre-existing digital nor to a physical artistic expression that could act
as a possible parameter for such pricing.
Wherever prices can
be modified at will and single transactions exceed several millions of dollars–or
euros, or pounds–there is an inherent and, arguably, quite sensitive risk of
money laundering. Introducing regulation and control appears therefore to be a
sensible consideration. As a matter of fact, the policy discourse surrounding
NFTs of the last year shows how both the private and the public sector are
eager to discuss such measures for the trade in NFTs. This also shines through
the Proposal for a Regulation on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) that is
currently undergoing the ordinary legislative procedure. While it does not seem
that NFTs will be included in the definition of ‘utility token’ nor, in
principle, in the scope of application of MiCA–in line with their positioning
regarding FATF standards–Recital 8b that has been newly added to the Proposal
for the Regulation refers to the need to reflect on a separate legislative
proposal of an EU-wide regulatory regime for NFTs.
