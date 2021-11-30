The proposed EU regulation of political advertising

As envisaged by the European
Democracy Action Plan (EDAP), the European Commission has published a proposal
for a Regulation
on the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (COM (2021) 731 final).
It contains two main sets of rules:
- rules on transparency of political ads; and
- rules on targeting and amplification of adverts
based on use of personal data.
It applies to broadly two sets of
actors:
- those who are responsible for the ad campaign
- those who publish, broadcast or otherwise make
available the adverts.
While the proposal sits against
the EDAP as well as the 2018 election package, it links specifically with two
measures:
The first chapter deals with the
scope of the Regulation and includes definitions. Notably, Article 2(2)
specifies that ‘political advertising’ means
the
preparation, placement, promotion, publication or dissemination, by any means,
of a message:
(a) by, for or on behalf of a political
actor, unless it is of a purely private or a purely commercial nature; or
(b) which is liable to influence the outcome
of an election or referendum, a legislative or regulatory process or voting
behaviour.
In this, the definition is
including the process of advertising in scope, though individual adverts will
be caught as well.
Chapter II of the proposed
regulation contains the provisions relating to transparency. Article 4 starts
with a general principle:
Political
advertising services shall be provided in a transparent manner in accordance
with the obligations laid down in Articles 5 to 11 and 14 of this Regulation.
‘Political advertising service’
is defined (Art 2(5)) – essentially a service consisting of the provision of
political ads (with the exception of online intermediary service within the
meaning of the DSA). Recital 26 states that ‘providers of political advertising
services should be understood as comprising providers involved in the
preparation, placement, promotion, publication and dissemination of political
advertising’ – and reflects the approach in Article 2(2). It would seem that
Article 4 bites on all these actors.
The specific obligations
regarding transparency are:
- identification of political advertising services
(Art 5);
- record keeping regarding (for five years) of the ad
or campaign to which the services are connected; the services provided;
the amounts received and the identity of the sponsor with its contact
details and this information is to be transmitted to the ‘political advertising
publisher’ (Art 6);
- transparency requirements for each ad, including a
transparency notice (and there are discrete obligations on ‘political
advertising publishers’ to check this information is present and complete)
(Art 7);
- inclusion of data on benefits received for these
services in annual financial statements (Art 8);
- the making available by publishers of mechanisms to
enable individuals to notify advertising publishers of advertisements
which do not comply (Art 9);
- transmission on their request to national
authorities of the information in Articles 6-8 (Art 10); and
- the transmission of the information in Article 6 to
‘interested entities’ where ‘interested entities’ means: vetted
researchers (within the DSA’s meaning); members of a civil society
organisation whose statutory objectives are to protect and promote the
public interest; political actors as authorised under national law; or
national or international electoral observers.
Chapter III focusses on the
targeting and amplification of political advertising. Article 2(8) provides a definition of
‘targeting or amplification techniques’ as
‘techniques
that are used either to address a tailored political advertisement only to a
specific person or group of persons or to increase the circulation, reach or
visibility of a political advertisement’.
Targeting or amplification
techniques that rely on the processing of special categories of personal data
(with Article 9(1) GDPR) are (with limited exceptions) prohibited (Art 12(1)).
For other types of targeting or amplification techniques additional
requirements are introduced (Article 12(3)):
- the adoption of an internal policy
- the keeping of records on use, mechanisms used,
techniques and parameters used and the source of the personal data used
- provision of information to allow the individual to
understand the logic involved and the main parameters concerns (as
detailed in Annex II).
Chapter IV deals with supervision
and enforcement. Article 14 requires service providers that do not have an
establishment in the EU (but which are caught by the regulation) to appoint a
legal representative. Member States are required to introduce effective yet
proportionate fines - though what this means is left up to the individual
Member States.
The regulation envisages that
existing supervisory authorities shall have responsibility for supervision of
the obligations, with responsibility being split between the data protection
supervisory authorities under the GDPR and the authorities to be designated
under the DSA. There are some provisions for coordination. This is, however,
potentially a weak point unless the different supervisory authorities find a
way to work together.
Some initial points to note. Once
again, the Commission is opting for a Regulation, seeking to reduce
fragmentation among Member States. The explanatory memorandum – in justifying
the choice of Article 114 TFEU (concerning internal market regulation) as legal
base – highlights the fact that the fragmentation is not just between
approaches between Member States but also between technologies and types of
actor. The scope of the regulation is thus broad both as regard to the
definition of political advertising’s content but also the application to its
creation and distribution.
The definition of advertising is
worthy of some attention. Note that, unlike the definition of advertising
elsewhere which links to the intention to sell goods or services, they keys
factors are who is speaking – a political actor - or what the likely impact is
on an election. Note – these are alternatives, not cumulative conditions. In
this it is very different from the sort of definitions urged by the European Association of Communications
Agencies, which referred to an American definition from the
“Self-Regulatory Principles of
Transparency & Accountability to
Political Advertising” of the US-based Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) which
defines political advertising as: “… paid-for communications that unmistakably
urge the election or defeat of one or more clearly identified candidate(s)
for a federal or statewide election” (emphasis added).
The definition of political
actors includes not just those who might come to mind on a common sense
approach to the matter (see Art 2(4)(a)-(f)) but also ‘a political campaign
organisation...established to achieve a specific outcome in an election or
referendum’ ((g)) and ‘any natural or legal person representing or acting on
behalf of an of the persons or organisations in points (a) to (g)’. There are,
of course, questions about how we understand when someone acts on behalf on a
political actor. Note also that
political actors may speak about other topics, but that speech is excluded only
when they speak purely in a private capacity or purely for commercial
purposes.
The second category seems to be
intended to tackle issue-based ads. It could include organic content. While the definition of a political
advertising service might imply service for remuneration (see recital 29), the
definition of the type of content contained in political advertising itself
does not include any element of remuneration.
Having said that, the transparency obligations only apply to ‘political
advertising service’, and while that might include those which create content
they seem only to come within the scope of that definition if there is
remuneration.
The definition of ‘political
advertising service’ is broad and makes clear that obligations arise across the
distribution chain. This ‘pass through’
element is recognised in the obligations imposed as part of the transparency
obligations. For example, Article 6(3) obliges providers of political
advertising services to give political advertising publishers the information
necessary to carry out their obligations (see conversely Art 7(3)). This implies that the imposition of
contractual obligations along the value chain will form part of this regime,
but how those further down the value chain are in a position to verify what
they are told is accurate or not is another question entirely. This might be
particularly problematic where the content producer lies outwith the EU,
especially where that advertising service provider makes no attempt at
compliance; what are “reasonable efforts” in these circumstances? In terms of these obligations, it is clear
that the publisher – as the end point to the audience – fulfils a particular
role and has specific obligations as a result to ensure that the labelling
happens and that there is a mechanism for complaints. Further, the publisher
needs to ensure that the labelling stays attached, so that when that content is
shared by third parties, it is still apparent that it is an ad.
At this point it is worth noting
that while these obligations seem to fit the online information sharing
environment, the definition of ‘political advertising publisher’ is not limited
to VLOPs within the DSA – or even to online platforms. The definition (Art
2(11)) is as follows:
‘a natural or
legal person that broadcasts, makes available through an interface or otherwise
brings to the public domain political advertising through any medium’.
Presumably this includes the
traditional media (and bill boards).
While the proposal envisages that
– as part of the transparency obligations – services providers should provide
links to ad repositories, this only applies where relevant. This link back to
the Digital Services Act which, as drafted, only imposed ad repository
obligations on VLOPs. Some therefore feel that this is a missed opportunity to
mandate ad libraries generally, especially given the high threshold for VLOPs.
Note the new proposal strengthen the rules in the DSA as regards political ads
by making the period of retention 5 years, not 1 year. Beyond this we might
question how effective transparency labels might be – especially given the
history of bad behaviour by at least some actors in this industry. It remains
unclear what – or how – the oversight regime for this would work so get an
overall picture of what is going on. If part of the problem is that by targeting
political actors can send different and potentially inconsistent messages to
different groups of people, then telling a recipient that he or she has
received an ad doesn’t necessarily solve that problem. It assumes that the user
will go to the ad library and do a compare and contrast exercise, which is
unlikely. It also overlooks those services which are not required to have an ad
library. Further, it is not clear whether these obligations will operate in
real-time. A number of actors -including ERGA
– have proposed the requirement for real-time, comprehensive ad libraries for
political ads.
The proposal on not using certain
data for political advertising is weak. This is partly because compliance with
data protection and digital services is not good in general (as the range of
challenges coming through the system demonstrates), but also because of the
exceptions based on the GDPR provisions. Specifically, targeting could be
allowed in the context of legitimate activities of foundations, associations or
not-for-profit bodies with a political, philosophical, religious or trade union
aim, when it targets their own members.
There are questions here about the scope of this exception, which might
also arise in the context of the GDPR but is particularly salient here. While,
on the one hand these seems reasonable (subject to how they are interpreted- as
ever), Recital 47 of the proposed regulation suggests that “[a]dditional
restrictions compared to Regulation (EU) 2016/679 [GDPR] and Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 [on EU bodies and
data protection] should be provided” – yet it seems that there are no such
additional restrictions. A stronger option would have been to prohibit the use
of certain sorts of data absolutely (even when it is inferred) or to prohibit
profiling at all. The European Data
Protection Board (EDPB) proposed ‘a phase-out leading to a
prohibition of targeted advertising on the basis of pervasive tracking’, and
that in relation to ads more generally.
Note also that transparency may work for the initial choice of the ad
sponsors, but may be much more problematic when we consider amplification by
platforms – tools which are notoriously opaque but very
impactful. This increases the importance of controls on use of data.
While the proposal is a start,
there are clearly questions and gaps. Nonetheless, as the EBU notes, this is an
opportunity to improve the political advertising environment, especially the
online context which currently seems to fall outside existing regimes. The imposition of similar rules to elections
across Member States will presumably be a relief to cross-border service
providers. Given the lobbying around the DSA (and DMA, ie the Digital Markets
Act), we can expect to see lobbying here, and some of the questions that have
been the subject of intense debate – notably the proposed ban on behavioural
advertising – may well be the subject of yet further discussion.
Photo credit: GilPe, via Wikimedia commons
No comments:
Post a Comment