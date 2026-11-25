Marta Liduma: law student, University of Groningen; corporate
lawyer specialising in cross-border payments regulation
Photo credit: Google Play
Since 30 September 2026, apps from Google Play and other participating
stores can be installed on certified
Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand only if a
developer whose identity Alphabet has verified has registered them.
In 2027 Alphabet intends to extend the requirement globally
‘for all apps on certified Android devices’. A user who wants an app from an
unregistered developer will ordinarily have to complete a one-day procedure
that begins by switching on developer mode. Alphabet presents the rule as a
security measure, and Article
6(4) of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) does allow a gatekeeper to restrict
installation of third-party apps (which they would otherwise be required to
permit under Article 6(4)) for security reasons. It does so in two ways,
however, and only one of them extends to measures that stay on until the user
turns them off.
The second subparagraph allows measures ensuring that third-party
software does ‘not endanger the integrity of the hardware or operating system’.
The third allows only ‘measures and settings other than default settings,
enabling end users to effectively protect security’. Whether a restriction
falls under the integrity permission or the user-security permission therefore
decides whether the gatekeeper may impose it on every user or must leave users
to switch it on. I argue that the deciding question is what triggers the
restriction. A restriction can be an integrity measure only if it responds to
what the code itself does, attempts or is, applied in the same way to every
application whatever its origin. A fact about who wrote, signed or distributed
the code can count only as evidence about that particular code, never as
membership of a class such as unregistered developers. Alphabet’s rule is
triggered by membership of such a class, so it belongs to the user-security
permission, and as a default it falls outside what Article 6(4) allows.
The question reaches beyond Alphabet because the Commission has so far
treated it as one of degree. Its June 2026 answer
to the European Parliament on Alphabet’s rule restated the integrity wording
alone. Its staff
working document of April 2026 says that gatekeepers are ‘free to implement
measures to protect security and integrity’, as though the two formed a single
permission. Its preliminary findings against Apple, as its annual
report of May 2026 records them, objected that Apple ‘had introduced overly
strict eligibility requirements’. An identity condition can always be made less
strict, whereas the prior question, on the reading defended here, is whether a
condition of that kind may be imposed by default at all.
In a 2024 article, Zach
Meyers reads Article 6(4) as containing two permissions, calls the second
the ‘user empowerment provision’ (p. 652), and notes that law-makers settled
that such measures ‘are not allowed to be defaults or pre-installed’ (p. 665).
He approaches the line between them through the threat a measure addresses. On
one reading, he says, integrity targets software that exploits vulnerabilities
‘without the user’s knowledge or active participation’ (p. 656), and fraud does
not compromise integrity where ‘the app persuades a user’ to hand over data
that is then misused (p. 658). Attacks that trick users into granting an app
access he leaves open, accepting that ‘[t]he DMA provides little guidance about
where to draw the line’ (p. 658). Conditions that Apple’s app review applies to
developers he treats as questions about the limits of integrity, so that the
check that apps come from ‘credible parties’ is criticised because it ‘risks
being excessively subjective’, not because it belongs to the other permission
(p. 659).
Mikołaj
Barczentewicz had earlier observed that a phishing attack need not
‘compromise the integrity of the software’, and asked what could justify
preventing a gatekeeper from setting a ‘strictly necessary’ security measure as
a default. Konstantina Bania
and Theano Karanikioti list ‘verifying the identity of app store providers
or app developers’ among measures that may be legitimate without assigning it
to either permission (p. 188). The European
Pirate Party has drawn the contrast on which this post relies, arguing that
‘[a] genuine security measure would target software behaviour, not developer
identity’, but without asking which of the two permissions such a measure falls
under. This post uses that contrast to classify measures, and its conclusions
differ from Meyers’s at several points.
The test
The first subparagraph of Article 6(4) DMA requires the gatekeeper to
‘allow and technically enable the installation and effective use’ of
third-party applications and stores, and to allow them ‘to be accessed by means
other than the relevant core platform services of that gatekeeper’, so the
decision about what is installed rests with the user. Recital 50 explains
integrity as protection against ‘unauthorised access, by ensuring that security
controls specified for the hardware or the operating system concerned cannot be
compromised’. The gatekeeper specifies those controls, but if it could specify
that only approved code may run, every unapproved application would threaten
integrity by definition and the permission would swallow the obligation.
Unauthorised access must therefore mean access beyond what the system makes
available to every application and the user has granted to this one. The limit
on the user-security permission, for its part, sits in the operative text,
since ‘other than default settings’ appears in the third subparagraph itself
and recital 50 of the DMA adds only pre-installation. A default setting, in
this sense, is the pre-set state of a measure that the user can change. Meyers
attributes the limit to the risk of gatekeepers ‘seeking advantages from their
own incumbency’ (p. 665).
It follows that if the code is held constant while the person behind it,
or the channel it came through, is changed, and the outcome changes, then the
restriction is not responding to what the code does, and it cannot be an
integrity measure unless the fact about the person is particular evidence about
that code. A scanner that blocks code attempting to obtain powers the system
withholds from every application passes, so it may run for every user, and
nothing in Article 6(4) requires the gatekeeper to let users switch it off. The
form of implementation does not matter either, because recital 50 contemplates
‘proportionate technical or contractual measures’ for integrity. A contract
term forbidding attempts to obtain capabilities withheld from all third-party
applications is an integrity measure, whereas a term requiring the developer to
be a registered company is not.
Revocation is the hardest case, because when a signing key is found to
have delivered code that compromises devices, a gatekeeper will block every
application signed with that key, including applications that appear clean. The
test permits this, because the fact about the person is particular evidence
about code that the key can still deliver to the device. What it excludes is
the step from particular evidence to a class, since being unregistered, new or
small says nothing about any given application. The same limit governs the
system side of the definition. A gatekeeper that withheld sensitive permissions
only from applications by unregistered developers would bring the identity
condition back through the controls it specifies, which is why those controls
must be the same for every application whatever its origin.
The hard case is deception, around which Alphabet built its advanced
flow. A user tricked into installing something has not really chosen it, and
Meyers notes that security practice increasingly treats integrity as protection
against ‘improper’ as well as ‘unauthorised’ change (pp. 658-659). He also
records that law-makers rejected extending the integrity permission to
‘end-user data protection or cyber security’ (p. 659). A criterion keyed to the
threat lets the classification follow whichever justification the gatekeeper
chooses to give, and Alphabet gives both kinds, citing malware as well as
scams. The trigger test does not depend on the purpose the gatekeeper states,
because it asks what the restriction responds to.
Meyers envisages a gatekeeper layering integrity restrictions, which set
a minimum level of security ‘over which the end user has no choice’, with
separate user-empowerment measures (p. 664), and he examines Apple’s
notarisation criteria one at a time (pp. 658-659). A gatekeeper could instead
fold an identity condition into a review that otherwise examines code and
defend the whole as an integrity measure. Each condition has to be classified
by its own trigger, and Article 13(4) DMA, under which a gatekeeper ‘shall not
engage in any behaviour that undermines effective compliance’ with its
obligations whatever the form of that behaviour, prevents the packaging from
deciding the question.
Developer verification
Alphabet has been a designated gatekeeper for its Android operating
system since September 2023, and Google Play has required developers to verify
their identity since the same year. In August 2025 Alphabet announced
that it would extend the requirement beyond Google Play, describing it as
‘confirming who the developer is, not reviewing the content of their app or
where it came from’. In March 2026 it reported
‘over 90 times more malware from sideloaded sources than on Google Play’. That
figure measures a difference between two channels, and the rule it is offered
to support turns on something else, namely who registered the application.
A verified developer can ship malicious code and an unregistered hobbyist
a harmless application, and the rule separates them by registration alone.
Alphabet might reply that the check concerns the application’s signing key,
which is part of the package. The same package, signed with the same key, is
installed or blocked according to whether the holder of that key has given
Alphabet a legal identity, so the fact that decides the outcome belongs to the
holder of the key, and to the class of holders who have not registered. Code
signing operates on the copy already installed. Android requires each
update to carry the same signing key as the application on the device, or one that
key has authorised, so the rule governs replacement of code the user has
already accepted, which is not what the first subparagraph protects. A rebuild
by someone else cannot replace that copy, although it can sit beside it under a
different package name.
The rule is also a default setting in the relevant sense, because it
applies to every user who neither installs through Android’s developer tools
nor completes Alphabet’s advanced
flow, in which the user switches on developer mode, confirms that nobody is
coaching them, restarts and re-authenticates, waits a day, and confirms with a
fingerprint, face or PIN. The flow is built against scams in which fraudsters
‘stay on the phone with victims, coaching them to bypass security warnings’,
and a day’s delay is a serious answer to that problem. It remains, however, a
state the device arrives in and the user has to leave, which is the form the
third subparagraph withholds. The Commission has already refused to let
developer mode serve as the price of an opt-out in a neighbouring context. In
its specification
decision of July 2026 under Article 6(7), it required Alphabet to let users
opt out of a certification requirement for AI assistants, allowed ‘information
screens and short delays’ before consent, and provided that ‘Alphabet shall not
require the end user to enable developer mode’ (para. 135).
Suppose that Alphabet could show everything a proportionality inquiry
would ask, and that the fraud is widespread, the rule effective and no narrower
measure equally good. The rule still could not be the default, because the
permission covering it extends only to ‘measures and settings other than
default settings’. Meyers made the same move about Apple’s marketplace control,
which he thought could not be saved ‘even if Apple could prove that additional
measures are necessary and proportionate, beyond the steps Apple takes under
the integrity provision’ (p. 665). His conclusion, however, presupposes that
the measure has already been placed in one permission or the other, and for a
rule defended against malware and scams alike that placement is what the
trigger test supplies.
Measures already in place
Google Play Protect, according to Google’s help page, ‘is
on by default, but you can turn it off’. Its malware scanning answers to what
code does, so it may stay on. Its enhanced
fraud protection, launched in Malaysia in April 2026, automatically blocks
applications that arrive from internet sources such as browsers and messaging
apps and declare permissions frequently abused for fraud. Because the feature
is confined to applications from those sources, provenance decides the outcome,
and it runs inside a service the user has to switch off. Meyers offered Play
Protect as a measure that would ‘more easily fall within’ the user empowerment
provision, on the footing that Google’s higher-security options ‘are not
installed or pre-selected by default’ (p. 665), although Google’s own help page
now says otherwise. Barczentewicz’s objection has force here, since an optional
protection leaves fraudsters the users who never switch it on, although it is
an objection to the choice the legislature made in the operative text.
Apple’s terms raise the same question on the distribution side, since
Apple requires authorisation to operate a rival marketplace on
the basis of ‘specific criteria and ongoing requirements that help protect
users and developers’, and in August 2026 it widened
the range of companies that ‘will now qualify’, among them those meeting ‘a
moderate financial-stability bar as scored by Dun & Bradstreet’. A credit
score is a fact about a company, and Apple presents the criteria as protection
for users, which places them in the second permission and bars them from
reaching every user by default. The Commission welcomed
the new terms in a statement linking them to its ‘preliminary findings related
to alternative app distribution’. Those findings, as the annual report records
them, objected that the requirements were overly strict, which is a complaint
about degree and leaves the prior question untouched.
Read together, the answer to Parliament, the review of the DMA and the
findings against Apple treat Article 6(4) as a single security permission
policed by necessity and proportionality. That treatment lets identity
conditions through, because they can be made less strict, better documented and
easier to override without any change in what triggers them. Three measures now
in place or announced fall outside the integrity permission on the reading
defended here, namely Alphabet’s developer verification as it is designed to
operate, the channel-based block in Play Protect, and Apple’s eligibility
conditions for rival distribution. Whether the third subparagraph does any work
will depend on whether the Commission is prepared to classify them.
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