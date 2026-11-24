Steve Peers, Professor of Law, Royal Holloway University of London
Art credit: Henry John Stock, public domain, via Wikimedia
Commons
Introduction
The EU and the UK have agreed on the
key parts of the ‘reset’ of UK/EU relations promised by the current UK
government, agreeing several treaties, and committing to negotiate several
others, to develop their post-Brexit relationship more closely. Taken as a
whole, these treaties reintroduce issues such as dynamic alignment with EU law
(ie matching legislative and case law developments as a non-EU country), freer
movement of some people, future UK contributions to the EU budget, and a possible
role for the CJEU as regards interpretation of a UK/EU treaty (besides disputes
over EU programmes) back into the EU/UK relationship for the first time (leaving
aside Gibraltar) since Brexit.
In other words, the ‘reset’
deals, albeit only modestly, partly reverse all of the key features of ‘hard
Brexit’ as negotiated by the previous government (leaving aside the withdrawal agreement
and funding programmes): the absence of alignment with EU law; the lack of
special rules on movement between the UK and EU; the absence of UK contributions
into the EU budget; and a role for the CJEU to interpret disputes between the
parties.
At the same time – although not
part of the reset arrangements as such – the UK government has raised the
question of possibly going further to reverse Brexit, either to participate in
key features of the EU like its customs union or internal market, or to rejoin
the EU fully.
The reset agreements thus run the
risk of annoying both those who think they bring the UK too close to the EU,
and those who think they still leave the UK too far away from it. Or – like Goldilocks
– have the UK and EU now got their relationship ‘just right’?
It’s hard to fully judge these
arguments in the absence (for now) of publication of the legal texts agreed
last week. But this blog post summarises
and analyses what we know about the texts for now, along with an assessment of what
they might mean in the context of the broader development of UK/EU relations.
Background
The post-Brexit EU/UK
relationship is based first of all upon the withdrawal
agreement, and secondly upon the Trade
and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) that addresses the trade relationship between
the two and cooperation in other areas (notably law enforcement, EU funding
programmes and fisheries). But these texts are not set in stone, and can be
amended, implemented or supplemented. Already the EU and the UK agreed the Windsor
Framework to amend the rules on trade with Northern Ireland in the withdrawal
agreement, as well as UK
participation in the EU’s Horizon programme on research funding,
implementing the TCA.
With a new UK government since
2024, relations developed further, on the basis of the ‘reset’ in the relationship
promised in the Labour
manifesto – which inter alia refers to an agreement on food
standards (the ‘SPS’ treaty). The ‘common
understanding’ between the UK and the EU agreed in 2025 set out an agenda
for negotiation of an SPS treaty, plus further treaties on specific issues.
After a short delay for the Labour party to defenestrate its leader, the latest
summit marks the end of negotiations on most of the 2025 agenda, plus some
other elements besides. (Quick shout-out to those who said the ‘SPS’ treaty
would take many years to negotiate. It took just over a year).
The main immediate output from
the 2026 summit is a joint
statement of the two sides. As noted already, the negotiated treaties have
not yet been published (I’ll update this blog post as they are). There are also
unilateral materials from each side: a Q
and As sheet from the EU; some explanatory
materials from the UK; a UK implementation bill about to be published (I’ll
update this one too), after many months of being hidden from Eurosceptics; and
possibly some EU legal acts as well. There’s also a UK government economic
analysis of the youth mobility deal.
Like the previous common understanding,
the 2026 joint statement is not legally binding itself, but is legally binding adjacent,
being closely connected to binding legal texts that have been or will be negotiated,
as well as some non-legally binding material. The following blog post breaks
down the summit outcome by examining the main points in order of their legal nature:
political or operational elements; ‘soft law’ (ie formal texts which are not
binding); binding agreements already done; binding agreements still under
negotiation; and binding agreements agreed in conjunction with the summit.
Political or operational
elements
The joint statement includes a
lot of detail about policies the UK and EU agree on, and operational
developments in the mechanics of their cooperation on various points. I don’t
think these are trivial purely because they are not legally binding; but the
focus of this blog is on legal issues. It’s possible that many of the
operational points (like further cooperation on unauthorised immigration) may have
an impact in practice; and the agreement on policies is politically important
because it underlines how much the UK and EU still agree on, six years after
Brexit.
This is particularly significant as
regards support for Ukraine. But a Martian reading the text of the joint
statement might wonder who exactly is in conflict with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz,
or threatening the International Criminal Court. In the broader geopolitical
context, the story of the EU and the UK getting closer together is actually
only a subplot of the USA drawing further away from them both. Trump has never
met a dictator he didn’t befriend – or an ally he didn’t despise.
‘Soft law’
The joint statement refers to an Administrative
Arrangement enabling UK participation in EU Election Observation Missions, apparently
signed
in July, although the text does not seem to be public. (For more on these
missions, see here).
It also refers to two more administrative arrangements signed in June (also
apparently unpublished), on development cooperation, and in international
disaster and humanitarian response. A more recent measure just agreed is a memorandum
of understanding on health security – also not published yet (see the pharma
industry’s expectations) – which is linked to a planned new TCA specialised
committee on health security.
Binding agreements already
done
The joint statement refers to:
the EU/UK
competition agreement (ratified/concluded since the common understanding); the
agreement
on Gibraltar (not mentioned in the common understanding, but agreed and provisionally
applied in the meantime); and a further extension of the TCA provisions
on energy until 2028 (annual extensions were agreed in the common
understanding; the latest extension was
adopted just before the summit). The common understanding also agreed UK
participation in the EU’s youth exchange programme Erasmus, at least
for 2027 (participation in later years is to be discussed), which has been officially
officially
set up in the meantime.
Binding agreements still under
negotiation
Tuition fees
In light of the importance of encouraging
study, the UK and the EU have agreed to negotiate an agreement on tuition fees:
The EU and UK
will therefore work towards a supplementing agreement to the Trade and
Cooperation Agreement on tuition fees for EU students in the UK and for UK
students in the EU. The Agreement will apply to all students from the other
Party irrespective of the immigration pathway. The aim is to increase
opportunities for students to study in each other's territories. We will
conclude the negotiations within six months from the date of the summit.
Note that it will be a ‘supplementing
agreement’ to the TCA, which is defined in the TCA as the norm for any post-TCA
treaties between the EU and UK, unless otherwise provided for. This suggests
that it will be subject to the TCA rules on dispute settlement via arbitrators
(with no rule for the CJEU), legal effect (not being directly effective), lack
of alignment with EU law, and termination (ie ending if the whole TCA does).
However, the TCA contains within it multiple different rules on dispute
settlement, and some parts of it can be terminated without the whole treaty
being terminated, so there is flexibility on these points.
The joint statement does not
explicitly provide that tuition fees will be equal; it is possible that they
are merely reduced as compared to international fees. The reference to
the personal scope – all students regardless of the ‘immigration pathway’
– suggests that not all students will go through the Youth Experience Scheme
(YES), which means that students will be able to use the YES after graduation, that
the YES will not be taken up largely by students, that students can do both an
undergraduate and graduate degree abroad (ie spending over three years abroad),
and that the initial net migration effect of the new deals will be
bigger than if all students had to move via the YES. (Also, a few students
would be too old for the YES). Press reports suggest that the loss of tuition
fee income by UK universities would be made up by the UK government, but that
remains to be seen; in any event that is a unilateral issue for the UK that would
presumably not be part of the treaty.
There is no reference to access
to the student loan system in the UK by EU students. The Commission’s proposal
for a youth mobility treaty explicitly ruled that point out (although the Council
negotiating mandate, which is not public, might have demanded it). The point is
significant because prior to Brexit, EU students did have access to the student
loan system; the absence of access to that system would be bound to affect how
many of them could afford even equal tuition fees in practice.
Also, the wording here suggests
that the tuition fee treaty will apply equally to undergraduate and postgraduate
students. There’s a deadline to do the deal: six months from the summit (so May
2027), but no reference to a date when it will start to have effect (starting
from the 2027-8 academic year would presumably be unrealistic, in light of the
time to approve the treaty and universities’ financial planning). As for the
linkages with other issues, see the discussion below.
Electricity market and cohesion
funds
According to the joint statement:
We welcome the
conclusion of exploratory talks in December 2025, and the progress made towards
an agreement on the UK's participation in the EU internal electricity market.
Any such agreement would be linked to a UK financial contribution to reducing
economic, social and territorial disparities between regions of the EU. The
participation of the UK in the EU's internal electricity market would
contribute to enhanced energy security, decrease dependency on fossil fuels,
improve the efficiency of electricity trading, facilitate cross border
cooperation projects and provide more predictability for market participants
and lower electricity costs. We commit to conclude these negotiations in 2027,
subject to final agreement by both parties, in order for all the necessary
arrangements to take effect as soon as possible.
While the common understanding
included a commitment to negotiate on this issue, negotiations got underway
later, following an exploratory
study on the issue produced first. (See the Commission
proposal to start talks, and the Council decision
to adopt a negotiation mandate on both electricity and cohesion funding). The
summit includes the UK’s agreement for the first time to accept the EU’s demand
to negotiate financial contributions to the EU budget in parallel to this, and
a commitment to conclude these talks in 2027.
The Commission proposal included
the suggestion that the UK align dynamically with EU law on this issue, subject
to ‘phasing in’ and justified technical adaptations. It included a role for the
CJEU if arbitrators settling disputes about the agreement had questions of EU
law, and a limited input for the UK in EU decision-making, including a non-voting
observer role on the EU energy agency. The safeguard clause and governance
rules of the TCA would apply. The UK would have to apply EU rules on State aid
to the electricity industry (although the EU Commission would not be enforcing
them).
It remains to be seen if the UK agrees
with this, although much of it is set out in the exploratory study which was apparently
jointly agreed. Even earlier than that, last year’s common understanding agreed
that the electricity agreement ‘should include dynamic alignment’ with EU rules
‘where relevant’, with ‘due regard’ to UK procedures, and ‘respect the role of
the’ CJEU ‘within an arbitration-based dispute resolution mechanism, and an
appropriate’ UK ‘contribution to decision-shaping’.
Binding agreements agreed in conjunction
with the summit
The main focus has been on three
deals – youth mobility (YES), food standards (SPS), and emissions trading
(ETS). But there is also a newly agreed treaty on UK participation in civilian EU
foreign and defence policy missions. The legal issues in these treaties concern
their timing (especially entry into force), their substantive content, dispute
settlement, their legal form and effect, and termination of the treaties. But first
of all, let’s look at the linkages between these treaties (and other treaties),
because that may determine some of those issues anyway.
Linkages
As far as we know, the treaty on
UK participation in foreign policy missions is not linked to other treaties.
Next, for the other three treaties,
the joint statement says this:
The SPS and
ETS agreements will strengthen bilateral trade, while ensuring a level playing
field and sustainable development. We look forward to the conclusion of these
agreements, together with the Youth Experience Scheme, in accordance with our
respective legal frameworks, and their joint and timely entry into force.
The wording is arguably ambiguous;
it appears that at least the SPS and ETS agreements will have a ‘joint’ entry
into force, and it could be argued that ‘their’ refers to the joint entry into
force of the YES at the same time as the other two. But the obvious question
arises as to whether the termination of the treaties is linked, in case
a future UK government might want to terminate some but not all of them. (See also
the Commission’s proposals
for the SPS and ETS treaties, tabled at the same time, and the Council decision
on a negotiation mandate, also covering both topics).
The Commission’s proposal and the
Council negotiating mandate for the YES both state that it would be a ‘supplementing
agreement’ to the TCA, but as noted above, there is some flexibility in what
that might mean.
As for the tuition fees agreement,
this issue, as noted above, was part of the EU Commission’s negotiation mandate
for the YES. However, the joint statement does not explicitly link this
agreement to the YES. The Commission’s Q and As imply that it is not part of
the YES; but that does not answer the question as to whether it will be linked
to the YES. For its part, according to press reports, the
UK denies such a link, but wants the tuition fee agreement to be linked to the
UK being exempt from planned EU ‘Made in Europe’ laws that might damage British
exports. Yet that link is not made explicitly in the joint statement
either. As noted above, it is agreed that the tuition fee treaty will be a ‘supplementing
agreement’ to the TCA, but again, there is some flexibility in what that might
mean.
Youth experience scheme (YES)
The joint statement provides
that:
We welcome the
conclusion of negotiations on a Youth Experience Scheme (YES). The scheme will
allow 100 000 young people from the EU and the UK respectively to reside for up
to three years to engage in activities such as work, studies, au-pairing,
volunteering, or simply travelling, in accordance with our respective legal
frameworks. We aim to apply this agreement no later than 2028 and endeavour to
ensure that opportunities under the scheme will be available to our young
people no later than January 2030.
There is no information in the
joint statement on whether this takes the form of a treaty (as the EU wanted)
or a memorandum of understanding (as the UK wanted), although I have placed it in
the ‘treaties’ part of this blog post for now, as the UK refers to it as an ‘agreement’
at points. Nor is there any information on the legal effect of the measure,
termination, or dispute settlement. It is unlikely that the measure involves alignment
with EU law, as there is no EU law on youth experience schemes as such
(although there is EU
legislation governing the admission of non-EU students, volunteers and au
pairs).
There is information about
timing, though: the arrangement should ‘apply’ ‘no later than 2028’ and young
people will be able to travel no later than the start of 2030. As the next UK
election is due no later than mid-2029, this leaves open the prospect of a
different UK government terminating the agreement before it ever gets started –
subject to the rules on linkages with other treaties, which we don’t yet know.
Hopefully the provisions on termination of the treaty provide for the position
of those who are on the YES in the event it is ended.
We do know that the numbers are capped
at 100,000 a year in each direction – even though the EU Commission, in its proposal
to negotiate, had wanted an uncapped scheme. The Council’s negotiation
mandate had, however, referred to the prospect of Member States limiting
the number of UK nationals who seek work (this is a reservation of Member
States’ power set out in the EU
Treaties). (Note that the detailed negotiation mandate in the addendum to this
Council decision is not public). We also know that the scheme will allow for up
to three years’ residence (the Commission had suggested perhaps four years).
Further information is available
in the UK and EU documents. The EU Q and As confirm that the age range
concerned is 18-31 year olds (the Commission had proposed 18-30), and that the
scheme is subject to fulfilment of prior conditions (and the continued
fulfilment of those conditions). The UK explainer states that the 100,000 cap will
be allocated to and from different Member States ‘on the basis of relative
population size for both inbound EU participants and outbound UK participants’;
a footnote explains that this is a subject to a minimum of 500/Member State. It
is not known how the agreement will address the issue of potential new Member
States.
UK citizens will be able to switch
between Member States, staying in a total of three over a three-year period,
subject to 12 months’ residence in a Member State before switching; it is not
clear how switching impacts upon the allocation of the cap between Member States.
This is a negotiating victory for the UK,
as the original Commission proposal explicitly provided that the youth mobility
scheme would only apply for British citizens in a single Member State.
The UK document says that
applicants will have to prove that they have not been in the scheme before. It
is not clear if this rules out only those who have used up their full three
years in the YES, or also those who have used only part of it. In other words,
must the three years be used consecutively (ie can someone spend a year in YES
when they are 23, then the other two years when they are 28)?
There is no access to benefits (although
this was not a Commission request), and the UK refers to a ‘sufficient resources’
requirement. Also there is no ability to bring dependants (family reunion was
in the Commission proposal). There is no mention of equal treatment in
employment, as the Commission had proposed. However, the UK document says that
although the agreement will allow limits on access to employment, the UK and
Member States intend to provide for ‘broad access’, with the ‘vast majority’ of
Member States not imposing work restrictions on young Brits.
The Commission’s position that
fees should not be ‘disproportionate or excessive’ is reflected in the UK
government’s confirmation (in its economic
analysis of the YES) that a YES permit will cost £340 (instead of £558); it
is not known what the fees will be on the EU side. The UK economic analysis
also confirms that the health surcharge will be discounted for YES participants
to £776, in common with other UK youth schemes; but the Commission had sought a
waiver of the surcharge entirely. (It should be recalled that neither a visa
fee nor an NHS surcharge applied to EU students pre-Brexit – nor any equivalent
charges for UK students going to the [rest of] the EU).
Ireland opted in to the YES, but
Denmark is excluded due to its justice and home affairs opt-out.
Although the UK was initially reluctant
to negotiate on this topic, once negotiations got underway, it was able to negotiate
some significant concessions – confounding the narrative of those (on either
side of the Brexit debate) who argue either that the UK government ‘surrendered’,
or that the UK must/will always wholly accept the negotiation position of the
mighty EU without demur. In fact, the current government obtained an outcome
for British citizens in the YES – mobility between Member States – that the
Boris Johnson government failed to obtain for British citizens covered by the
withdrawal agreement.
Sanitary and phytosanitary
standards (SPS)
According to the joint statement:
We welcome the
conclusion of the negotiations on a Common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area with
certain common quality standards (SPS Agreement) which would allow that the
vast majority of movements of animals, animal products, plants and plant
products between Great Britain and the Crown Dependencies and the EU take place
without the certificates or controls that are currently required. These same
benefits would be extended to the movements between Great Britain and Northern
Ireland, through the interplay of the SPS Agreement and the Windsor Framework,
while maintaining Northern Ireland's unique access to both the UK Internal
Market and the EU Single Market. We aim to apply this agreement from 1 March
2028.
This agreement raises specific
issues as regards Northern Ireland because the withdrawal agreement already
provides for alignment of Northern Ireland with EU law in this field. Note the
shared intention to apply the agreement from a specific date: 1 March 2028. Unlike
the YES, the word ‘agreement’ implies that this is definitely a legally binding
treaty.
The joint statement is silent on
further details, but the Commission’s Q and As state that:
The agreement
requires that the United Kingdom dynamically aligns to the relevant EU rules.
Within an arbitration-based dispute resolution model, the European Court of
Justice is the ultimate authority for all questions of European Union law.
As with the ongoing talks on electricity,
this should not come as a surprise, since the parties agreed on these as basic
principles (along with a UK role in decision-shaping) back at the time of the
common understanding. The UK’s explainer mentions both the dynamic alignment
and a role for the UK in decision-shaping.
The EU document makes a
particular point on termination of the treaty, noting that while either party
may terminate it, termination within the first ten years triggers an obligation
to make a contribution towards the cost of the other side re-establishing
checks. A dispute over the amount of the termination fee could be resolved by
arbitration. The UK press has referred to this as the ‘Farage clause’, although
in light of the current anaemic polling for Farage’s party, the ‘Badenoch
clause’ would probably be more apt.
For its part, the UK is more
anxious to emphasise the increase in market access for UK goods, along with
reduced costs, and easier movement of UK pets. It also points out the remaining
divergences from EU law: a live export ban, pet smuggling rules, and
precision-bred plants (although the latter will be phased out). There are also transitional
rules for novel foods, pesticides, biocides and organic products.
The UK also explains the scope of
the agreement:
The Common SPS
Area will cover rules on animal health and breeding, plant health and plant
reproductive material, antimicrobial resistance in animals, food and feed
safety, animal welfare, fishery products, broader nutrition-related areas such
as food supplements, fortified foods, food for specific groups, nutrition and
health claims and nutrition labelling, wider agri-food rules related to food
labelling, organics, key agri-food marketing standards and compositional
standards, and regulation of pesticides and biocides. It will not cover wine
and spirits.
Nor does it cover the EU’s common
fisheries policy, although fish caught by EU vessels outside UK waters can be
sold in Great Britain in accordance with EU minimum size rules.
Furthermore, the UK has published
a full list of EU laws within the scope of the treaty (ie with which the UK
will align), along with guidance for various businesses.
Emissions trading (ETS)
According to the joint statement:
We welcome the
conclusion of the negotiations on linking the EU and the UK Emissions Trading
Systems (ETS agreement). This would provide a stable basis for allowing mutual
recognition of EU and UK allowances and for exempting EU and UK goods from
respective Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms subject to respective laws and
procedures that we plan to launch without delays. We aim to apply this
agreement from 2028.
As with the SPS agreement, there
is a date to apply the deal (2028). Again, the word ‘agreement’ implies that
this is a legally binding treaty.
The EU documents point out that
the UK has agreed to dynamic alignment with EU law in this field. The two
schemes remain separate, but a form of mutual recognition will exist, ie EU and
UK companies can purchase an allowance in the UK and use it in the EU. The
agreement provides the basis for a mutual exemption from each side’s carbon
adjustment mechanisms. As with the SPS and electricity treaties, the common
understanding had provided for arbitration and possible use of the CJEU, and a
UK role in decision-shaping.
The UK documents state that the
carbon adjustment taxes will be removed for £6.5 billion in UK exports,
removing other red tape and allowing the sale of carbon storage services in
both directions. The UK is more precise about the entry into force of the agreement,
stating that legislation will be passed in 2027, along with technical changes
to UK and EU carbon registries, to:
…enable the
agreement to apply from 1 January 2028. From this date, UK and EU allowances
can be used interchangeably across both schemes. The first surrender deadline
where UK and EU Allowances will be accepted across both schemes will be 30
September 2028, with respect to operators’ obligations for the 2027 compliance
year.
Further developments/reflection
The UK has accepted alignment
with EU law and a theoretical role for the CJEU – in very specific fields, in
return for more market access. It has agreed to pay into the EU budget – proportionate
to one specific area of alignment with EU law, as a quid pro quo for a deal which
it judges to be economically beneficial. It has accepted simplified mobility of
EU citizens – for a limited group of them, subject to conditions. And it might
agree equal treatment on tuition fees – or something towards it – subject to
keeping its current market access for its industries.
All this will disappoint those
who believe that there’s some EU law against supposed ‘cherry picking’ (ie participating
in the benefits of only some aspects of EU rules); or who think that either the
EU or the UK has no legitimate interests to defend; or who believe that an EU
negotiation position is a sacred text which is profaned by any disagreement
with it.
As an odd variant of this, some
people will try to avoid such disappointment by insisting that no cherry
picking has in fact taken place – and that the EU would never again negotiate anything
as messy as its complex melange of treaties with Switzerland. But the objective
reality is that the EU and the UK have agreed freer movement for some
people and some goods. And to the extent that we can discern what has
just been negotiated in the absence of any texts, it seems distinctly
Toblerone-shaped. In the spirit of French grammar, these people have invented a
new reflexive verb: they are gaslighting themselves.
The reality is that, as with Switzerland,
the EU has proved willing to negotiate with the UK a position in between a
classic ‘simple’ trade agreement and integration with the entire internal market
– subject to trade-offs between market access and alignment/CJEU
involvement/budget contributions/freer movement of people in specific fields,
as well as securing economic interests of its own. Perhaps one day we will come
to think of such arrangements as distinctively British – and will instead
describe the EU/Swiss arrangements as fish-and-chips-shaped.
On the trade-offs point, there’s
a peculiar notion afoot that the request for equal treatment of tuition fees is
an obsessive demand of EU officials concerned about their children studying in the
UK. In fact, one estimate
of the numbers (from Sunder Katwala) is that about 25,000 – 35,000 additional EU
students a year could benefit from lower fees, on top of the current 25,000
coming here. It’s unlikely that they are all children of EU officials – unless many
EU officials have an aversion to birth control as strong as Boris Johnson’s.
As for those who might bemoan UK
concern about costs as petty – and who believe that the EU would never lower
itself to a grubby squabble about money – I urge you to avert your eyes from
the imminent endgame of the latest EU budget talks.
This brings us to the ‘betrayal
of Brexit’ argument. Indeed, the reset deals make modest inroads upon the
principles that the UK should never align with EU law, never apply CJEU
judgments, never pay into the EU budget, and never offer preference to migrating
EU citizens. But these inroads are modest, and the argument is that the
concessions are a quid pro quo for British economic benefits.
The inescapable fact is that the referendum
ballot paper offered a simple choice between ‘Remain’ and ‘Leave’ – not a
choice between Remain and a specific version of Leave. The ballot paper
was not festooned with red lines. And even if it had been (which it was not),
the UK is a parliamentary democracy – and the public can choose a government
which supports a different approach to Brexit.
Even after the reset agreements,
the UK will very much still not be a member of the EU. Indeed, it will still be
less integrated with the EU than several other countries which are also
not members of the EU – such as Norway and Switzerland. Many Leave supporters
were happy enough to point to those countries’ arrangements with the EU when
they advocated leaving it. In light of that, to call a more modest alignment
with the EU than Norway and Switzerland have a ‘betrayal’ of Brexit is – against
very tough competition – one of the more tiresome and disingenuous arguments
heard over the last ten years.
We sometimes hear the claim that rejoining
the EU, or participating in its single market, would be ‘relitigating Brexit’.
But those making this argument would also be reopening Brexit issues with their
intention to denounce the ECHR – referred to as a part of the UK/EU relationship
in the law enforcement parts of the TCA.
As for the claim that overturning
Brexit is ‘divisive’, some of the people claiming this constantly hyperventilate
about imaginary threats to Christmas trees and Easter eggs, or even the existence
of non-white people in Britain. If they are so concerned about divisiveness, these
folks should beat their culture wars into ploughshares before they lecture
anyone else about avoiding it.
The reset arrangements may prove
to be a temporary stop between either a shift back to a more ideological notion
of hard Brexit, or a further move towards integration or even eventual renewed membership
of the EU. Or they may prove more durable than many expect at the moment – if fears
of ‘divisiveness’ dissuade further moves towards the EU, and are paralleled
with a (surprising) outbreak of economic pragmatism among the EU’s most
dogmatic opponents. Time will tell
whether the UK will find this version of its relations with the EU neither too
hot nor too cold indefinitely.
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