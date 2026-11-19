Should the EU follow the UK’s recent policy, and
ban imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, given that an advisory opinion of the International
Court of Justice has said that the settlements are illegal? There are different
views on the merits of the idea – and some Member States have introduced unilateral
bans.
But the political feasibility of an EU-wide ban is
strongly affected by a prior legal question: would EU Member States have to
vote by unanimity on a ban (because it is foreign policy), or by qualified
majority (because it is a trade measure)?
The following blog post presents the conflicting views
on that legal issue. First of all, the view that unanimous voting is required,
by Avraham Shalev and Jonathan Turner. Secondly, the view that qualified majority
voting applies, set out in an open letter signed by a number of legal scholars
(previously published in the Völkerrechtsblog,
where you can find the list of signatories).
Photo: European External Action Service building; credit Masterdeis, via Wikimedia Commons
Politics vs. Policy: Why an EU Ban on Israeli
Settlement Goods Requires Unanimity
Avraham Shalev* and Jonathan Turner.**
The European Commission has been considering whether
to propose an import ban on products originating in areas of Israeli settlement
in the West Bank (Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem) and, if so, on which EU
Treaty basis. Article 24(1) of the Treaty
on European Union (TEU) requires that the Common Foreign and Security
Policy (CFSP) be defined and implemented according to unanimity in the European
Council, unless otherwise provided in the TEU or in the Treaty
on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU). This constitutes a significant hurdle
to proponents of a settlement ban due to the opposition of a number of EU States
to measures targeting Israel. However, several EU legal experts have argued
that such restrictions would fall under Article 207 of the TFEU, governing the Common
Commercial Policy (CCP), which requires a qualified majority vote in the
Council (at least 15 EU states representing at least 65% of the EU’s
population).
The Legal Basis must be Determined by Objective
Criteria
EU case-law is clear that the European Council or
Commission cannot arbitrarily choose a legal basis for political convenience.
The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has ruled that the choice of legal basis
must be determined by objective criteria. In Commission
v. Council (Titanium Dioxide), Case C-300/89 (1991), the CJEU held that
“the choice of the legal basis for an EU measure must rest on objective
factors amenable to judicial review, which include the aim and content of that
measure”. The measure in question in that case pursued both environmental
objectives and harmonization of national measures to eliminate distortion of
competition in the EU’s internal market. These were governed by separate Treaty
provisions applying inconsistent legislative procedures. The CJEU ruled that
the measure could not be based on both provisions and decided that it should be
based on the harmonization provision, since provisions of the Treaty expressly
contemplated that environmental protection requirements should be a component
of other policies.
A series of CJEU judgments have held that “If an examination of a European Union measure reveals that
it pursues a twofold purpose or that it comprises two components and if one of
these is identifiable as the main or predominant purpose or component, whereas
the other is merely incidental, the act must be based on a single legal basis,
namely that required by the main or predominant purpose or component”. In Parliament
v. Council (Pirate-Transfer Agreement with Tanzania), Case C-263/14
(2016), the European Parliament argued that an agreement between the EU and Tanzania,
relating to the suppression of piracy, was incorrectly concluded under the CFSP
alone, as it had a dual purpose of judicial and police cooperation as well as
foreign policy. Citing the above formulation, the CJEU held that the main
objective of the Agreement was to “preserve international peace and
security, in particular by making it possible to ensure that the perpetrators
of acts of piracy do not go unpunished” and was therefore correctly based
on the CFSP. Conversely, in Commission
v. Council (CEPA / Armenia), Case C-180/20 (2021), the Court held that
although the Partnership Agreement with Armenia had a CFSP component, the agreement
should be considered as a whole, and its main purpose was trade and development
cooperation. The EU’s position in relation to all aspects of its implementation
should therefore be established by qualified majority voting.
The CJEU acknowledged in these and other cases that “Exceptionally,
if it is established, however, that the act simultaneously pursues a number of
objectives, or has several components, which are inextricably linked without
one being incidental to the other, such that various provisions of the Treaty
are applicable, such a measure will have to be founded on the various legal
bases corresponding to those components.” On the other hand, the CJEU has
also held that a measure can only be based on multiple grounds where the
procedures under the separate grounds are compatible: Parliament
v Council (European Investment Bank), Case C-155/07 (2008), Parliament
v Council (Usama bin Laden), Case C-130/10 (2012), Commission
v. Council (CEPA / Armenia), Case C-180/20 (2021)
The “predominant purpose” of a proposal to ban
imports of goods originating in areas of Israeli settlement in the West Bank would
clearly be to pressure Israel to end its policy of allowing and supporting settlement
of Israelis in the West Bank. This is evident from many statements made by its proponents
and from the fact that they do not propose any similar ban in relation to other
territories regarded by the EU as occupied. Accordingly, there appears to be a
strong argument that such a measure should be based on the CFSP, since its main
purpose would be to promote a particular foreign policy and/or security
objective, rather than to promote international trade or to avoid distortions
of competition in the internal market or to further other objectives of
different EU policies.
This conclusion does not exclude the fact that such a ban
would also fall within the scope of the CCP. The CJEU has held in numerous
cases that the CCP covers a measure “if it relates specifically to
international trade in that it is essentially intended to promote, facilitate
or govern trade and has direct and immediate effects on trade”: Kadi,
Cases C-402/05P and C-415/05P (2008); Commission v Council (conditional
access / illicit devices to receive broadcasts), Case C-137/12 (2013); Daiichi Sankyo v DEMO, Case C-414/11 (2013); Commission v Council (revised Lisbon
Agreement on Appellations of Origin), Case C-389/15 (2017). A ban on imports of
goods produced in areas of Israeli settlement in the West Bank would govern
trade in these goods and have direct and immediate effects on such trade. It would
fall within both the CFSP and the CCP, but since the procedures for adopting
measures on these bases are incompatible, it could not be adopted on the basis
of both of them. It could only be adopted on the basis required by its predominant
purpose, namely the CFSP, by the procedure applicable to a measure adopted on
that basis.
Article 24(1) of the TFEU states that the CFSP “shall
be defined and implemented by the European Council and the Council acting
unanimously, except where the Treaties [the TEU or TFEU] provide otherwise”.
(The European Council consists of its President, the Heads of State or
Government of each EU Member State and the President of the EU Commission,
while the Council consists of Ministers representing the Governments of each EU
Member State.) However, decisions under the CFSP are not legally binding. Article
215 of the TFEU therefore states that where a decision adopted under the CFSP “provides
for the interruption or reduction, in part or completely, of economic and
financial relations with one or more third countries, the Council, acting by a
qualified majority on a joint proposal from the High Representative of the Union
for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Commission, shall adopt the
necessary measures.” This provision would appear to apply to a ban on imports
from areas of Israeli settlement in the West Bank. Thus such a measure would require
first a unanimous decision by the European Council and the Council, and then implementing
measures proposed jointly by the Commission and High Representative for Foreign
Affairs and Security, and adopted by qualified majority in the Council.
Proponents of an EU ban on imports from areas of
Israeli settlement in the West Bank argue that the International Court of
Justice (ICJ) has advised
that trading with Israeli settlements in the West Bank is contrary to
international law, that this view has been accepted by other UN bodies, and
that the EU must comply. However, even if this strongly disputed contention is
correct, the Kadi
case makes it clear that the EU must still respect its own constitutional
processes and that a measure adopted in breach of those processes will be
invalid. If an EU Member State or an EU body considers that the European Council
or the Council has acted in breach of the EU Treaties, that State or EU body
can apply to the EU Court of Justice for an annulment of the measure under
Article 263 of the TFEU.
The Russia Precedent
The operation of these provisions is illustrated by
the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea
and Sevastopol. On 23 June 2014, the European Council took a unanimous decision,
2014/386/CFSP, under
the CFSP to prohibit the import of goods originating in Crimea or Sevastopol,
unless they were granted a certificate of origin by the Government of Ukraine. The
Council then adopted EU
Regulation 692/2014 under Article 215 of the TFEU implementing the import
ban.
On the other hand, the European Commission’s proposal for a
Regulation to phase out Russian gas imports on the basis of the CCP rather than
the CFSP was criticized
by Szep and Schaupp, who argued that it blurred the boundary between foreign
policy and trade in a manner that might be contrary to the EU legal framework.
However, the proposal had a significant economic purpose, namely the reduction
of the EU’s dependence on Russian energy. The ensuing Regulation 2026/261,
adopted under the CCP on 26 January 2026, emphasizes Russia’s weaponization of
the EU’s reliance on Russian gas, situates the measure in the wider context of
diversification of Europe’s gas supply, and refers to the harm that Russia had
caused to the European economy by withholding gas supplies. It remains to be
seen whether these points will be sufficient to defend the Regulation in the EU
Courts against challenges by Hungary and Nord Stream: Hungary
v Parliament and Council, Case C-46/26, and Nord
Stream 2 v Parliament and Council, Case T-264/26. By contrast, no such
points could be invoked to support a ban on the import of goods from areas of Israeli
settlement in the West Bank based on the CCP. Such a ban would be aimed solely
at pressuring Israel over its policies.
A Ban on Imports from Areas of Israeli Settlement
in the West Bank is Country Specific
Szep and Schaupp distinguished between “horizontal”
bans on goods made using forced labour or used for torture, which apply a
neutral principle across goods and countries, and measures targeting specific
countries and goods. In their view, the latter align “more closely with
CFSP-style restrictive measures than with broader human rights trade
instruments.” If and to the extent that this is a relevant consideration,
it supports the view that a ban on imports from areas of Israeli settlement in
the West Bank should properly be categorized as a CFSP measure.
Although proponents of banning imports from areas of
Israeli settlement in the West Bank argue that this would merely apply neutral
principles of international law, such as non-recognition or self-determination,
comparison with other cases of disputed or occupied territories indicates it
would be an Israel-specific measure.
UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 550 (1984) labeled
northern Cyprus, part of an EU member state, as “occupied”, while UNSC Resolution
541 (1983) mandated the non-recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus (TRNC). The duty of
non-recognition of the TRNC was also recognized by the European Court of Human
Rights in the Loizidou
case as well as Cyprus
v. Turkey. Despite this, the EU still imports goods from northern
Cyprus through a specific legal channel. Under the EU's Green
Line Regulation (EU Regulation 866/2004), goods produced entirely in
northern Cyprus—mainly agricultural products like citrus fruits, wood
furniture, plastics, and certified PDO Hellim/Halloumi cheese—can legally cross
the UN-monitored buffer zone into the south of the island. Once they enter the
government-controlled Republic of Cyprus and clear standard EU safety and
sanitary inspections, they gain the status of legal EU products. From there,
they can be freely shipped and sold throughout the EU’s single market.
Western Sahara is another territory generally
considered to be occupied, with the local Saharawi people denied by Morocco
their right to self-determination. In 1979 and 1980, the Un General Assembly (UNGA)
condemned the “continued occupation” of Western Sahara by Morocco (Resolutions
34/37 and 35/19). UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon referred to the Moroccan
occupation in 2016. In 2012, the European Union General Court held that the
Euro-Mediterranean Agreement, signed between the European Communities and
Morocco, could not apply to Western Sahara, as it had a “separate and distinct”
status from that of the Kingdom of Morocco.
The ECJ has previously ruled that goods from Western
Sahara may not be labeled as Moroccan. However, the European Commission has consistently
opposed any limits or bans on the importation of goods from
Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara. In October 2025, the EU and Morocco concluded
an amendment
to the EU-Mediterranean Agreement that would essentially grant tariff
preferences to products from occupied Western Sahara. This insistence on
continued imports from this territory would appear to belie any claim that a
ban on imports from areas of Israeli settlement in the West Bank would be a
neutral application of international law.
In reality, while such a ban would fall with the scope
of the CCP, its predominant purpose would be political and its adoption by the
EU would require unanimity under the CFSP.
Open
Letter: Legal basis for a Regulation prohibiting trade with the unlawful
Israeli settlements (Article 207 TFEU)
Dear President
von der Leyen, dear High Representative Kallas, dear Commissioner Šefčovič,
We write as scholars of EU and international law to set out why
Article 207 TFEU is the correct legal basis for a Regulation prohibiting trade
with the unlawful Israeli settlements, not unanimous Council action under the
Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).Claims that such a prohibition can
only be adopted through CFSP unanimity are inconsistent with CJEU case law on
the determination of the appropriate legal basis, and are grounded in political
rather than legal considerations. As the Commission prepares options on trade
measures concerning the settlements ahead of the July Foreign Affairs Council,
any resulting proposal for a Regulation should, for the reasons set out below,
be based on Article 207 TFEU.
An international legal obligation
The 2024 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice
(ICJ) on the Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of
Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) confirms the unlawful nature
of Israel’s occupation of the OPT and elaborates on the duties of other States
with respect to the recognition and facilitation of the occupation. In that
regard, it should be noted that the EU Court of Justice has ruled that, in its
acts, the EU is “bound to observe international law in its entirety” (Case
C-366/10 Air Transport Association of America, EU:C:2011:864). Thus, the EU is
bound by the duties of non-recognition and non-assistance that the ICJ
confirmed apply to the occupation. The former entails the obligation to abstain
“from any recognition of its illegal presence in the [OPT]” in its diplomatic
relations with Israel; the latter requires States to abstain from dealings with
Israel concerning the OPT that “may entrench its unlawful presence in the
territory” and “to take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that
assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the
[OPT]” (2024 Advisory Opinion, 278).
The CJEU has recognised this obligation of distinction as binding
under EU law. In Brita (Case C-386/08, EU:C:2010:91), the Court held that
products originating in the West Bank fall outside the territorial scope of the
EU–Israel Association Agreement and therefore do not qualify for the
preferential tariff treatment granted to goods originating in Israel. In Psagot
(Case C-363/18, EU:C:2019:954), the Grand Chamber went further, holding that
foodstuffs originating in territories occupied by Israel must bear an
indication of that territory of origin, and, where they come from an Israeli
settlement, an indication of that provenance, reasoning grounded in part on the
relevance of international humanitarian law and the EU’s duty of
non-recognition. Settlement goods are thus already treated by the Court as
legally and territorially distinct from goods originating in Israel.
Whereas Union policy is generally consistent with the duty of
non-recognition, it is failing regarding its obligation of non-assistance.
Although the EU–Israel Association Agreement does not extend to goods
originating in the unlawful settlements, as the Court confirmed in Brita, a
recent investigation by the Global Echo Litigation Center based on an analysis
of over 30,000 export documents, Importing Occupation (June 2026), found that
nearly one in five agricultural shipments bound for the EU originated in
Israeli settlements were being mislabelled as Israeli-origin in order to claim
the preferential treatment reserved for goods genuinely falling within the
Agreement’s scope. Even where correctly labelled, however, settlement goods are
not barred from the EU market: they are merely denied preferential tariff
treatment and otherwise enter freely under standard customs duties.The result
is that EU trade policy continues, in practice, to facilitate the economic
integration of the unlawful settlements into the Union market, precisely the
outcome the ICJ’s non-assistance obligation requires the EU to prevent.
Legal feasibility under EU law
There is a growing consensus that the EU must take action to
restrict trade with the unlawful Israeli settlements, prompting discussions on
how to do so either through the Common Commercial Policy (CCP) or the CFSP. We
submit that Article 207 TFEU, falling under the CCP, is the appropriate legal
basis, for three reasons.
First, CJEU case law establishing the boundary between the CCP and
CFSP legal bases supports the use of Article 207 TFEU. The Court has ruled that
Article 207 TFEU must be used where the measure “relates specifically to international
trade in that it is essentially intended to promote, facilitate or govern trade
and has direct and immediate effects on trade” (Daiichi Sankyo, 51; Opinion
2/15 (Singapore Free Trade Agreement, 36). The relevant test under this case
law therefore does not turn on whether a trade measure has a
foreign-policymotivation (virtually every restrictive trade measure does). A
measure prohibiting trade with the unlawful Israeli settlements satisfies that
test: its operative content would regulate the import of goods and services,
and any foreign-policy dimension, however salient politically, would be
incidental to that content rather than constitutive of it. The ECJ judgment on
the Partnership Agreements with Kazakhstan (Case C-244/17, Commission v Council
(Kazakhstan), in which the Court found that the relevant measures had
erroneously been adopted on CFSP provisions, confirms this approach.
Second, the contrary view (that a measure addressing trade with an
occupying power’s settlements is necessarily a CFSP act) does not withstand
scrutiny under this case law. If it did, virtually no trade restriction adopted
in response to a violation of international law could ever proceed under
Article 207 TFEU, since such measures are by their nature responses to conduct
the EU considers unlawful. The Court’s case law asks a narrower and more
precise question: not whether the measure has geopolitical significance, but
whether its operative provisions govern trade. Settlement goods restrictions
meet that narrower test.
Third, EU precedent supports the use of Article 207 TFEU for
measures of this kind. EU measures adopted on a CCP legal basis, despite the
presence of comparable foreign-policy elements, include the thematic
prohibitions on products associated with forced labour, torture, and conflict
minerals, as well as the Anti-Coercion Instrument. The regulations prohibiting
Russian gas imports and increasing tariffs on Russian and Belarusian
agricultural goods and fertiliser were likewise adopted on the basis of Article
207 TFEU. Article 207 TFEU is therefore the appropriate legal basis to prohibit
EU trade with the unlawful Israeli settlements, consistent with both CJEU case
law and recent legislative practice, and required for the realisation of the EU
and its Member States’ obligations under international law.
*Avraham (Russell) Shalev is an Israeli lawyer specializing in international public law. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies from McGill University in Canada, and a Bachelor of Law, and Master's degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Bar-Ilan University. His research addresses law and international relations in the Middle East, with recent publications including "Hamas' October 7th Genocide: Legal Analysis and the Weaponization of Reverse Accusations" in the Israel Law Review (2025), "The Qatar-Hamas Nexus: Complicity, State Responsibility, and the Quest for Accountability," forthcoming in the Washington University Global Studies Law Review, and "The Death of Siege? The Future of Siege Warfare in the Wake of Gaza" in the San Diego Journal of International Law (2024).
**Jonathan Turner is an experienced barrister specializing in intellectual property and competition law. His practice covers all types of intellectual property and a wide variety of subject matter. He is particularly well-known for litigation involving fabric designs, domain name disputes, and issues at the interface between intellectual property and competition or free trade law. He is the author of "Intellectual Property and EU Competition Law" (2d Edition, OUP 2015), which has been described as the leading work of reference on this subject. Jonathan Turner's publications include the article "Occupied Territories and the Exceptions to WTO and EU Rules on Grounds of Public Morality, Public Order and Public Policy" in the European Business Law Review (2023), and the treatise Intellectual Property and EU Competition Law (2nd ed., Oxford University Press, 2015), which offers a detailed account of how EU competition law governs the exploitation and licensing of intellectual property rights.
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