Saturday, 17 October 2026

Article 14 of the Proposed EU KIDS Act: A New Relational-Safety Layer in EU Digital Law

 



Theodoros Zarkos, MSc, Medical Ethicist - Social Scientist - European Social Policy and Social Rights; Independent Researcher, Kiato, Greece

Photo credit: maido155, via Wikimedia Commons

 

The European Commission’s proposal for an EU KIDS Act, published on 17 September 2026, contains a provision that is easy to misread if it is viewed in isolation. Article 14 would create specific duties for AI companions and general conversational chatbots accessible to minors. Yet the proposal does not begin from an empty legal field. Online platforms, AI systems and the processing of children’s personal data are already governed by overlapping EU rules. The legal question is therefore not whether Article 14 “regulates AI for minors” for the first time, but what kind of legal layer it adds to the Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission’s 2025 minors Guidelines, the AI Act and the GDPR.

Primary text: COM(2026) 681 final - proposed EU KIDS Act

From a horizontal child-safety duty to AI-specific obligations

The DSA already establishes a broad child-protection baseline. Article 28(1) requires providers of online platforms accessible to minors to put in place appropriate and proportionate measures ensuring a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors on their service. The provision is deliberately general. It does not attempt to enumerate every risky interface or emerging technology.

See: Digital Services Act, Article 28

The Commission’s 2025 Guidelines under Article 28(4) made that baseline more concrete. For AI features integrated into an online platform accessible to minors, the Guidelines recommend that the feature should not be activated automatically, that minors should not be encouraged or enticed to use it, that it should be easy to turn off, and that providers should assess risks before making it available. They also recommend visible warnings distinguishing AI interaction from human interaction. The Guidelines are non-binding; the Commission nevertheless uses them as a reference point when assessing compliance with Article 28(1).

See: Commission Guidelines on the protection of minors under the DSA (2025)

Article 14(2) of the proposed KIDS Act closely tracks part of that earlier guidance. Where an AI companion or general conversational chatbot is embedded in a social network, video-sharing service or online game, the host provider would have to ensure that the feature is not activated automatically or displayed prominently, that minors are not encouraged to use it, and that they can opt out easily at any time. In that limited deployment context, the proposal would move several safeguards from Commission guidance into an operative legislative rule. In doctrinal terms, this operates largely as specification of an existing DSA child-safety direction rather than the creation of an entirely new policy idea.

The new element is relational design itself

Other parts of Article 14 go further than the DSA guidance. Article 14(1)(a) would require providers to avoid design features and system behaviours that simulate interpersonal relations where they are likely to create emotional dependencies. It also imports the anti-addictive and excessive-use measures set out elsewhere in the proposal. The legal object is therefore not merely “harmful content” or “screen time”; it is a design pathway in which interpersonal simulation and engagement architecture may shape a minor’s continued use of the system.

The AI Act does not make this provision redundant. Article 5 of the AI Act prohibits certain manipulative or deceptive AI practices, and the exploitation of vulnerabilities including those related to age, when the statutory conditions concerning behavioural distortion and harm are met. Article 50, separately, requires transparency where natural persons interact directly with AI, unless the artificial nature of the interaction is obvious in the circumstances. These are important rules, but they perform different functions. Article 14(1)(a) would create a child-specific, ex ante design obligation directed at relational dependency. It does not depend on first establishing the full set of conditions required by the AI Act’s prohibited-practices regime.

See: Artificial Intelligence Act, Articles 5 and 50

Conceptually, the proposed text does not prohibit anthropomorphism, emotional tone or perceived closeness as such. Its trigger is narrower: interpersonal simulation that is likely to create emotional dependency. That wording leaves a substantial implementation question about how “likely” and “emotional dependency” will be operationalised in testing, supervision and enforcement.

What the empirical evidence does—and does not—show

An adolescent–parent experiment published online in September 2026 compared matched written chatbot replies using either a relational or a more transparent conversational profile. In 284 dyads, adolescents rated the relational profile more highly for such immediate qualities as anthropomorphism, emotional closeness and trust. Preference for that profile was associated with lower family-relationship quality and higher reported stress and anxiety. The experiment supports a design-sensitivity claim: conversational framing can affect immediate perceptions. It does not establish that chatbot use caused those family or mental-health circumstances, or that long-term dependence follows (Kim, Xie and Yang, 2026).

The evidentiary boundary is equally important in regulatory design. Self-selected adolescent narratives of overreliance and disengagement illuminate possible mechanisms, but cannot establish their frequency or a causal effect. In addition, children’s evolving capacities require age-sensitive safeguards rather than an assumption that maximal parental control is always desirable. An Article 14 assessment should therefore distinguish experimentally observed responses, plausible longer-term risks and independently justified rights protections (Namvarpour et al., 2026; UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Articles 5 and 12).

Research source: Kim, Xie and Yang (2026)

Conversational memory: overlap with the GDPR, but a different legal function

Article 14(1)(b) introduces another distinctive rule. By default, a covered system should not use information or analysis derived from a minor’s prior interactions in subsequent interactions, subject to the exceptions set out in the provision. This is more precise than saying that the proposal simply “bans memory”. It establishes a default configuration concerning the reuse of prior-interaction information and analysis.

The GDPR is obviously relevant whenever conversational memory involves personal data. Its principles of lawfulness, fairness and transparency, purpose limitation and data minimisation continue to apply, as does Article 25 on data protection by design and by default. Article 8 addresses a child’s consent in relation to information society services where processing relies on consent, with Member States permitted to set the relevant age between 13 and 16. None of those provisions, however, is a general relational-safety rule for conversational systems.

See: General Data Protection Regulation, Articles 5, 8 and 25

The proposed KIDS Act operates at a different legal level. The GDPR asks whether and how personal data may lawfully be processed. Article 14(1)(b) would additionally regulate how a product for minors is configured to carry relational context from one interaction into the next. In practice, the two regimes may apply to the same technical feature, but they answer different legal questions.

Testing and monitoring create an ex ante / ex post cycle

Article 14 also proposes a governance cycle that is more specific than the horizontal baseline. Before placing a covered system on the market or putting it into service, providers would have to carry out state-of-the-art evaluation and testing for risks to minors’ health, safety, fundamental rights and physical, mental and emotional well-being and development, and implement appropriate safeguards. After market entry, providers would have to monitor harms and emerging risks and respond to serious incidents involving minors. The post-market monitoring duty contains a narrow exception for micro and small enterprises; it is not a general exemption from Article 14.

For children below 13, Article 14(1)(d) would also require access to be enabled and controlled through the guardian tools established by Article 20. That rule should not be confused with GDPR Article 8. One concerns access architecture and guardian controls under the proposed KIDS Act; the other concerns the validity of consent as a lawful basis for specified personal-data processing.

Existing enforcement is not evidence of developmental efficacy

An earlier enforcement example helps separate existing obligations from the proposal’s added design duties. In its decision of 10 April 2025 concerning Replika, the Italian data-protection authority examined transparency, legal bases and deficient age-assurance measures for a conversational service. The case shows that regulators can already intervene in access and data-governance arrangements involving minors without Article 14. It does not establish that relational chatbots cause long-term developmental harm or demonstrate that the proposed relational safeguards will be effective. Article 14 would extend the architecture of prevention; its practical effects would still require evaluation.

Primary enforcement decision: Italian Garante, 10 April 2025  

What is specification, what is extension, and what remains mixed?

My recent evidence-to-regulation study approached this layering question by separating three categories: Specification, where Article 14 largely turns an existing baseline into a more concrete rule; Extension, where it introduces a materially new child-specific relational safeguard; and Mixed, where both functions are present. This is an analytical classification, not language used by the Commission itself.

On that basis, the activation and disengagement controls in Article 14(2) are the clearest case of Specification because they closely translate the Commission’s 2025 guidance for integrated AI features into proposed operative obligations. The dependency-oriented design rule, the prior-interaction default, and the treatment of human-relationship displacement are better understood as Extensions of the identified baseline. Addictive or compulsive engagement and trust or emotional closeness have a mixed relationship with earlier instruments because relevant duties already exist, but Article 14 reorganises them around a specifically relational and child-focused context.

The same study also cautions against treating legal correspondence as proof of regulatory effectiveness. Its scientific corpus comprised 36 active sources and 111 mechanism-level extraction rows, alongside 20 normative and legal sources. Nine studies met a strict criterion for direct minor-specific empirical evidence. No long-term causal harm study was identified within that strict subset. The evidence was especially limited for conversational memory as an isolated causal mechanism, and much of the empirical literature remains weighted towards adolescents rather than younger children.

Underlying study: Bioethical Governance of Relational AI for Minors: Evidence-Regulation Alignment in Article 14 of the Proposed EU KIDS Act

The limits of layering

The proposal’s layered structure also creates boundaries that should remain visible. Article 14(2) applies its activation, prominence, encouragement and opt-out controls only when the qualifying AI is deployed as a functionality of a social network, video-sharing service or online game. The underlying relational mechanisms can also arise in standalone systems, but those specific paragraph 2 controls do not follow them there. Other Article 14 duties do apply more broadly to covered AI companions and general conversational chatbots.

Likewise, trust and emotional closeness are not independently regulated outcomes. They may be relevant to dependency, transparency, testing and monitoring, but the proposal does not create a general legal threshold for when a minor’s trust in a system becomes impermissible. Nor does the proposal itself establish that a particular safeguard will reduce long-term dependency or displacement of human relationships. Those are implementation and evidence questions that arise after the legal duty has been defined.

A relational-safety layer, not a replacement regime

Article 14 is therefore better read as a new relational-safety layer within an already dense EU digital framework. The DSA continues to supply the horizontal platform duty; the 2025 Guidelines remain relevant to the interpretation and practical application of that duty; the AI Act retains its own thresholds for prohibited manipulation, exploitation and transparency; and the GDPR continues to govern personal-data processing. The proposed KIDS Act adds rules that are more directly tied to the architecture of interaction between minors and conversational AI.

The resulting structure is cumulative rather than substitutive. Some provisions would harden existing Commission guidance into legislation. Others would extend the baseline by addressing emotional dependency, prior-interaction reuse, pre-market testing and post-market monitoring in a child-specific way. The overlap is real, but so are the differences in legal trigger, scope and function. If the proposal advances through the ordinary legislative procedure, those distinctions will matter when lawmakers, providers and regulators decide what Article 14 requires in practice.

*Prior related work and methods disclosure. This post develops a distinct doctrinal analysis drawing on the author’s DOI-registered, non-peer-reviewed preprint and related research synthesized in an unpublished monograph. A related, broader evidence-focused commentary by the author appeared in The European Scientist in September 2026. Editorial assistance with structure and wording involved an AI tool; the author is responsible for source verification, interpretation and the submitted text.

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